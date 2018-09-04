A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell's Dom Ferra, Deer Lakes' Kaylee Sciubba

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dom Ferra

School: Burrell

Class: Freshman

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Last weekend, Ferra broke the stereotype that starting a freshman goalkeeper is a liability. The 5-foot-11 standout started his high-school career giving up three goals at this past weekend’s Chartiers-Houston tourney where Burrell (0-0-2) scored 1-1 and 2-2 ties against the host Buccaneers and Steel Valley, respectively. Ferra will also play the center or power forward positions for the Bucs ninth-grade basketball team this winter. He also has intentions of going out for the Burrell track and field team with an interest in the long jump and high jump.

How long have you been playing soccer?

Probably a good eight years. I started when I was 6.

Did you get any sleep the night before your first varsity start?

I was up all night. I was pretty excited and nervous. I was all over the place.

How long did it take for you to settle in once the game got started?

It didn’t take me too long, probably like the first 10 minutes of the game.

What was the one lesson that you took way from your first varsity start?

I probably will be more aggressive out there. I wasn’t aggressive which caused some goals to be scored.

How did you find your way to playing keeper?

When I was young, I was out on defense. I was always standing in front of the goal and defending it. The goalkeeper position opened up, I tried out and I liked it.

What goes through your mind when a player is coming at you on a breakaway?

Usually I go out and challenge him. Pretty much all I need to do is get the ball away from him.

What’s it going to take for Burrell to snap its four-year p ostseason drought?

We’re gonna have to work hard and play really well. I think we have a pretty good chance of making it to the postseason this year.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My parents, siblings and some of my team members. It’s hard to decide.

What three words best describe you?

Competitive. Dedicated. Hardworking.

What was the best movie you saw over the summer?

“Avengers: Infinity War.”

What’s your most memorable moment from this past summer?

Probably when my (club) team went up and won the Edinboro tourney.

Kaylee Sciubba

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Senior

Sport: Volleyball

Report card: Sciubba turned in a MVP performance at last Saturday’s Deer Lakes tournament, which the host Lancers won.

The 5-foot-10 Sciubba earned top-hitter MVP honors in addition to a spot on the all-tourney team. A three-year starter at middle hitter, Scuibba enters the season as the reigning kills leader from last season.

Sciubba also plays club volleyball for the Pittsburgh Revolution.

How long have you been playing volleyball?

Since seventh grade, six years.

What are your thoughts on your MVP performance last Saturday?

I played my best and it kind of surprised me.

What section matches are you looking forward to this year?

I’m looking forward to Derry and I always like playing Freeport.

How is the rivalry between Deer lakes and Freeport?

It’s been really intense because every year Freeport takes home the section title. We’re also friends with the girls on the team so it makes it fun.

What three people would you like have dinner with?

Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) from “Grey’s Anatomy,” my mom and with my team.

What three words best describe you?

Artistic. Athletic. Outgoing

What is your dream volleyball school to go and play at?

I’d like to go and play for Slippery Rock. Penn State is the dream school where everyone wants to go.

What was the best movie you saw over the summer?

“Incredibles 2.”

What’s your most memorab le moment from this past summer?

Playing in nationals.

What’s your favorite school lunch?

Pizza.

What’s your favorite subje ct at school?

Art class.

What type of artist are you?

I like (doing) clay pottery.

What do you want to major in in college?

I haven’t decided but I think I want to be an art teacher.

What is something interestin g about you that nobody knows?

I like sewing. My mom and I do projects together. I’ve made pillow cases and little pillows.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.