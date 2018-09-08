Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Other High School Sports

AK Valley roundup: Apollo-Ridge girls soccer edges Freeport

Staff Reports | Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, 11:10 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Apollo-Ridge junior forward Mayce Anthony went top shelf with a penalty kick and beat Yellowjackets’ goalkeeper Maddie Wagner with seven seconds remaining in double-overtime to lead Apollo-Ridge past Section 1-AA rival Freeport, 2-1.

The win marks the first time Apollo-Ridge (2-0, 1-0) has beaten Freeport in the program’s short history. Freeport (1-2, 1-1) standout Sidney Shemanski opened the game with a goal early in the first half.

From there, the Yellowjackets played defense until Katarina Yurjevich tied the score with 9:45 remaining in the second half. Junior keeper Madison Galinac tallied 26 saves between the poles for the Vikings.

Highlands 3, Valley 2— Jaci Bowser scored the winner on a breakaway with 59 seconds remaining to lift Highlands past Section 1-AA rival Valley. After a scoreless first half, Valley (0-2, 0-2) struck first on an Autumn Doran goal. Highlands (2-2, 1-1) responded with back-to-back goals from Bowser and Hailey Heister. The Vikings tied the score on a Daisha Keys goal. Goalkeeper Samantha Gildner had eight saves in goals for Highlands, and Valley’s Alex Guy had 12 saves.

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0— Sisters Abigail and Madeline Boulos tallied a goal and an assist as Deer Lakes rolled to the Section 1-AA win. Lily Liturn added a goal.

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2 (OT) — Kiski Area’s Christa Palla scored the winner with four minutes left in the overtime as the Cavaliers remained perfect on the season with the win over Section 1-AAA rival Hampton (1-2, 1-1).

Courtney Moyer kept Kiski Area (2-0, 2-0) in the game with two goals during regulation. Kaylee Elwood added two assists and Emily Aller added another for the Cavaliers. Goalkeeper Lizzy Arbster recored six saves for Kiski.

Boys soccer

Gateway 3, Kiski Area 2 (OT) — Gateway’s Ben Meshanko scorned the winner eight minutes into overtime to lift Gateway (1-3, 0-1) past rival Kiski Area (1-2, 1-1) in a nonsection match. Kiski Area’s Jake Kalik scored the game’s first goal before the Gators Matt Murphy tied it at 1-1.

Tyler Cuica gave the Cavaliers a 2-1 halftime lead before Gateway came back with two second-half goals .

