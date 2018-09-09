High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 8, 2018
High schools
Cross country
Boys
Red, White & Blue Classic
At Schenley Park
Class AAA
Individuals
1. Zachary Kinne, North Allegheny, 15:33.52; 2. Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny, 15:41.80; 3. Christian Fitch, Fox Chapel, 15:51.39; 4. Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 15:51.99; 5. Conner Johanssen, Hilliard Davidson, 15:56.63
Team results
1. North Allegheny, 73; 2. Seneca Valley, 104; 3. Hilliard Davidson, 109; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 120; 5. Upper St. Clair, 175
Class AA
Individuals
1. Mark Brown, Greensburg Salem, 16:17.56; 2. Cameron Binda, Greensburg Salem, 16:23.31; 3. Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 16:23.56; 4. Daniel Ford, Quaker Valley, 16:41.81; 5. Joey Bujdos, Indiana, 16:49.81
Team results
1. Greensburg Salem, 35; 2. Indiana, 74; 3. Central Cambria, 75; 4. Ringgold, 92; 5. Beaver, 149
Class A
Individuals
1. Scott Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 16:30.64; 2. Adam Hessler, Freedom, 16:33.13; 3. Ben Hoffman, Elk County Catholic, 16:36.41; 4. Sean Heintzleman, Winchester Thurston, 16:56.92; 5. Mason Ochs, Riverview, 17:00.79
Team results
1. Winchester Thurston, 36; 2. Elk County Catholic, 90; 3. Riverview, 118; 4. Marion Center, 129; 5. Chartiers-Houston, 185
Girls
Red, White & Blue Classic
At Schenley Park
Class AAA
Individuals
1. Hannah Schupansky, Oakland Catholic, 17:56.39; 2. Sarena Seeger, Fox Chapel, 18:59.28; 3. Hannah Lindgren, North Allegheny, 19:02.27; 4. Lea Hatcher, Morgantown, 19:13.78; 5. Grace Sisson, Fox Chapel, 19:20.21
Team results
1. North Allegheny, 44; 2. Fox Chapel, 67; 3. Oakland Catholic, 139; 4. Morgantown, 162; 5. Upper St. Clair, 175
Class AA
Individuals
1. Anne Wicker, Quaker Valley, 18:58.16; 2. Paige Wess, Central Cambria, 19:31.27; 3. Stella Kuntz, Central Cambria, 19:33.49; 4. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 19:58.50; 5. Ella Vrabel, Central Cambria, 20:32.74
Team results
1. Central Cambria, 28; 2. Greensburg Salem, 69; 3. Indiana, 108; 4. Villa Maria Academy, 134; 5. Beaver, 136
Class A
Individuals
1. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 19:34.55; 2. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 19:50.42; 3. Haley Hamilton, OLSH, 20:01.61; 4. MacKenzie Walker, Marion Center, 20:05.67; 5. Tara Lucot, Vincentian Academy, 20:18.29
Team results
1. Vincentian Academy, 46; 2. Marion Center, 51; 3. North Catholic, 101; 4. OLSH, 104; 5. Riverview, 122
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Western Beaver 27, Shenango 13
Class A
Big 7
OLSH 56, Northgate 0
Nonconference
Charleroi 48, Riverview 7
Saturday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Western Beaver 27, Shenango 13
Shenango 0 0 13 0 —13
Western Beaver 13 14 0 0 —27
WB: Noah Gray 25 pass from Thaddeus Gray (Zack Shank kick)
WB: Cam Irvine 2 run (kick failed)
WB: Raven Chandler 2 run (kick failed)
WB: Chandler 9 run (Irvine pass from Thaddeus Gray)
S: Reis Watkins 40 run (kick failed)
S: Jason Kraner 73 run (Aidan Johnston kick)
Rushing leaders: S, Jason Kraner 11-142, TD. WB, Cam Irvine 18-105, TD.
Class A
Nonconference
Charleroi 48, Riverview 7
Charleroi 7 7 27 7 —48
Riverview 0 7 0 0 —7
C: Brayden Mihalcin 30 run (Joey Caruso kick)
C: Mihalcin 7 run (Caruso kick)
R: Devon Binz 64 run (Ike Murphy kick)
C: Mihalcin 23 run (Caruso kick)
C: Cole Hunter Perry 40 run (Caruso kick)
C: Mihalcin 55 run (Caruso kick)
C: Dom Pellegrini 5 run (kick failed)
C: Perry 1 run (Caruso kick)
Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 14-203, 4 TDs; Cole Hunter Perry 10-147, 2 TDs.
Big 7
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Northgate 0
Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20 8 14 14 —56
OLSH: Austin Wigley 1 run (Andrew Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Wigley 5 run (Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Eric Olexa 9 pass from Tyler Bradley (kick failed)
OLSH: Richard Banks 25 run (kick failed)
OLSH: Olexa safety
OLSH: Wigley 4 run (Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Jay Pearson 9 run (Schnarre kick)
OLSH: Pearson 85 interception return (run failed)
OLSH: Pearson 18 run (Dom Mazzarese run)
Passing leaders: OLSH, Tyler Bradley 16-23-151-1TD-1INT.
Field hockey
Saturday’s result
WPIAL
Division I
Shady Side Academy 4, Peters Township 2
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
Pine-Richland tournament
Cathedral Prep 1, Pine-Richland 0
Upper St. Clair 0, Mars 0
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Geibel, ppd.
Belle Vernon 4, Elizabeth Forward 1
Blackhawk 4, Freedom 1
Butler at North Catholic, ppd.
Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 1
Chartiers Valley 1, Bethel Park 1
Deer Lakes 2, North Hills 1
Gateway 3, Kiski Area 2
Knoch 3, Freeport 1
Monessen 6, Washington 0
Mt. Pleasant 1, Latrobe 0
Neshannock 1, Carrick 0
Norwin 5, Ringgold 0
Obama Academy 2, Penn Hills 1
Portersville Christian 3, Beaver County Christian 2
Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, ppd.
Shaler 1, Our Lady of Good Counsel 0
Springdale at Burrell, ppd.
Trinity 6, McKeesport 0
West Mifflin 1, Uniontown 0
West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0
Girls
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 1
North Allegheny 5, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 1
Section 2
Baldwin 13, Brashear 0
Canon-McMillan 2, Moon 2
Mt. Lebanon 0, Bethel Park 0
Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Section 3
Norwin 8, Connellsville 2
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 8, Armstrong 0
Indiana 1, Gateway 0
Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2 (OT)
Mars 3, Knoch 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.
Greensburg Salem 5, Uniontown 1
Laurel Highlands 2, Elizabeth Forward 0
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 4, Obama Academy 1
Trinity 12, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Ambridge 4, Blackhawk 1
Montour 4, Central Valley 2
West Allegheny 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver 1, Avonworth 0
Hopewell 4, Keystone Oaks 0
Quaker Valley at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 2, Freeport 1
Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0
Highlands 3, Valley 2
Section 3
South Allegheny 3, Southmoreland 0
South Park 5, Brownsville 2
Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
Nonsection
Burrell at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 1, Charleroi 0, OT
McGuffey at Geibel, ppd.
Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy 5, Neshannock 1
Section 4
Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1
Vincentian Academy 1, Seton LaSalle 1
Nonsection
Carrick 1, Albert Gallatin 0
Hollidaysburg 3, Latrobe 0
Villa Maria at Butler, ppd.
3 or more goals: Sydney Lindeman, Franklin Regional, 3; Haleigh Finale, South Park, 3; Alyssa Clutter, Trinity, 3; Sam Schury. Trinity, 3
Volleyball
Girls
Saturday’s results
Penn Hills Tri-Match
Penn Hills 3, Trinity Christian 2
Woodland Hills 3, Penn Hills 0
Woodland Hills 3, Trinity Christian 1
