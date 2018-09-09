Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 8, 2018

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 12:31 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Cross country

Boys

Red, White & Blue Classic

At Schenley Park

Class AAA

Individuals

1. Zachary Kinne, North Allegheny, 15:33.52; 2. Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny, 15:41.80; 3. Christian Fitch, Fox Chapel, 15:51.39; 4. Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 15:51.99; 5. Conner Johanssen, Hilliard Davidson, 15:56.63

Team results

1. North Allegheny, 73; 2. Seneca Valley, 104; 3. Hilliard Davidson, 109; 4. Mt. Lebanon, 120; 5. Upper St. Clair, 175

Class AA

Individuals

1. Mark Brown, Greensburg Salem, 16:17.56; 2. Cameron Binda, Greensburg Salem, 16:23.31; 3. Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 16:23.56; 4. Daniel Ford, Quaker Valley, 16:41.81; 5. Joey Bujdos, Indiana, 16:49.81

Team results

1. Greensburg Salem, 35; 2. Indiana, 74; 3. Central Cambria, 75; 4. Ringgold, 92; 5. Beaver, 149

Class A

Individuals

1. Scott Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 16:30.64; 2. Adam Hessler, Freedom, 16:33.13; 3. Ben Hoffman, Elk County Catholic, 16:36.41; 4. Sean Heintzleman, Winchester Thurston, 16:56.92; 5. Mason Ochs, Riverview, 17:00.79

Team results

1. Winchester Thurston, 36; 2. Elk County Catholic, 90; 3. Riverview, 118; 4. Marion Center, 129; 5. Chartiers-Houston, 185

Girls

Red, White & Blue Classic

At Schenley Park

Class AAA

Individuals

1. Hannah Schupansky, Oakland Catholic, 17:56.39; 2. Sarena Seeger, Fox Chapel, 18:59.28; 3. Hannah Lindgren, North Allegheny, 19:02.27; 4. Lea Hatcher, Morgantown, 19:13.78; 5. Grace Sisson, Fox Chapel, 19:20.21

Team results

1. North Allegheny, 44; 2. Fox Chapel, 67; 3. Oakland Catholic, 139; 4. Morgantown, 162; 5. Upper St. Clair, 175

Class AA

Individuals

1. Anne Wicker, Quaker Valley, 18:58.16; 2. Paige Wess, Central Cambria, 19:31.27; 3. Stella Kuntz, Central Cambria, 19:33.49; 4. Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 19:58.50; 5. Ella Vrabel, Central Cambria, 20:32.74

Team results

1. Central Cambria, 28; 2. Greensburg Salem, 69; 3. Indiana, 108; 4. Villa Maria Academy, 134; 5. Beaver, 136

Class A

Individuals

1. Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 19:34.55; 2. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg C.C., 19:50.42; 3. Haley Hamilton, OLSH, 20:01.61; 4. MacKenzie Walker, Marion Center, 20:05.67; 5. Tara Lucot, Vincentian Academy, 20:18.29

Team results

1. Vincentian Academy, 46; 2. Marion Center, 51; 3. North Catholic, 101; 4. OLSH, 104; 5. Riverview, 122

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver 27, Shenango 13

Class A

Big 7

OLSH 56, Northgate 0

Nonconference

Charleroi 48, Riverview 7

Saturday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver 27, Shenango 13

Shenango 0 0 13 0 —13

Western Beaver 13 14 0 0 —27

WB: Noah Gray 25 pass from Thaddeus Gray (Zack Shank kick)

WB: Cam Irvine 2 run (kick failed)

WB: Raven Chandler 2 run (kick failed)

WB: Chandler 9 run (Irvine pass from Thaddeus Gray)

S: Reis Watkins 40 run (kick failed)

S: Jason Kraner 73 run (Aidan Johnston kick)

Rushing leaders: S, Jason Kraner 11-142, TD. WB, Cam Irvine 18-105, TD.

Class A

Nonconference

Charleroi 48, Riverview 7

Charleroi 7 7 27 7 —48

Riverview 0 7 0 0 —7

C: Brayden Mihalcin 30 run (Joey Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 7 run (Caruso kick)

R: Devon Binz 64 run (Ike Murphy kick)

C: Mihalcin 23 run (Caruso kick)

C: Cole Hunter Perry 40 run (Caruso kick)

C: Mihalcin 55 run (Caruso kick)

C: Dom Pellegrini 5 run (kick failed)

C: Perry 1 run (Caruso kick)

Rushing leaders: C, Brayden Mihalcin 14-203, 4 TDs; Cole Hunter Perry 10-147, 2 TDs.

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Northgate 0

Northgate 0 0 0 0 —0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20 8 14 14 —56

OLSH: Austin Wigley 1 run (Andrew Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Wigley 5 run (Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Eric Olexa 9 pass from Tyler Bradley (kick failed)

OLSH: Richard Banks 25 run (kick failed)

OLSH: Olexa safety

OLSH: Wigley 4 run (Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Jay Pearson 9 run (Schnarre kick)

OLSH: Pearson 85 interception return (run failed)

OLSH: Pearson 18 run (Dom Mazzarese run)

Passing leaders: OLSH, Tyler Bradley 16-23-151-1TD-1INT.

Field hockey

Saturday’s result

WPIAL

Division I

Shady Side Academy 4, Peters Township 2

Soccer

Boys

Saturday’s results

Pine-Richland tournament

Cathedral Prep 1, Pine-Richland 0

Upper St. Clair 0, Mars 0

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Geibel, ppd.

Belle Vernon 4, Elizabeth Forward 1

Blackhawk 4, Freedom 1

Butler at North Catholic, ppd.

Canon-McMillan 3, Montour 1

Chartiers Valley 1, Bethel Park 1

Deer Lakes 2, North Hills 1

Gateway 3, Kiski Area 2

Knoch 3, Freeport 1

Monessen 6, Washington 0

Mt. Pleasant 1, Latrobe 0

Neshannock 1, Carrick 0

Norwin 5, Ringgold 0

Obama Academy 2, Penn Hills 1

Portersville Christian 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, ppd.

Shaler 1, Our Lady of Good Counsel 0

Springdale at Burrell, ppd.

Trinity 6, McKeesport 0

West Mifflin 1, Uniontown 0

West Allegheny 1, South Fayette 0

Girls

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 3, North Hills 1

North Allegheny 5, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 1

Section 2

Baldwin 13, Brashear 0

Canon-McMillan 2, Moon 2

Mt. Lebanon 0, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Section 3

Norwin 8, Connellsville 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 8, Armstrong 0

Indiana 1, Gateway 0

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2 (OT)

Mars 3, Knoch 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon at Ringgold, ppd.

Greensburg Salem 5, Uniontown 1

Laurel Highlands 2, Elizabeth Forward 0

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 4, Obama Academy 1

Trinity 12, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Ambridge 4, Blackhawk 1

Montour 4, Central Valley 2

West Allegheny 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver 1, Avonworth 0

Hopewell 4, Keystone Oaks 0

Quaker Valley at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 2, Freeport 1

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0

Highlands 3, Valley 2

Section 3

South Allegheny 3, Southmoreland 0

South Park 5, Brownsville 2

Yough 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

Nonsection

Burrell at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 1, Charleroi 0, OT

McGuffey at Geibel, ppd.

Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy 5, Neshannock 1

Section 4

Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Vincentian Academy 1, Seton LaSalle 1

Nonsection

Carrick 1, Albert Gallatin 0

Hollidaysburg 3, Latrobe 0

Villa Maria at Butler, ppd.

3 or more goals: Sydney Lindeman, Franklin Regional, 3; Haleigh Finale, South Park, 3; Alyssa Clutter, Trinity, 3; Sam Schury. Trinity, 3

Volleyball

Girls

Saturday’s results

Penn Hills Tri-Match

Penn Hills 3, Trinity Christian 2

Woodland Hills 3, Penn Hills 0

Woodland Hills 3, Trinity Christian 1

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

