Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Seven WPIAL soccer players make national preseason watch list

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon’s Markello Apodiakos during soccer practice at James Weir Stadium, in Belle Vernon, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon’s Markello Apodiakos during soccer practice at James Weir Stadium, in Belle Vernon, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Belle Vernon star Markello Apodiakos, the returning Tribune-Review Boys Soccer Player of the Year, was named to the inaugural TopDrawer Soccer High School All-America Watch List. He headlines a group of seven WPIAL players to make the list .

More than 500 boys and girls were chosen nationally.

Apodiakos, a senior forward, scored 37 goals last season to break coach Rob Miele’s single-season school record set over 10 years ago.

A Pittsburgh Riverhounds Club player, Apodiakos also set a program record with 81 points. He is undecided on a college.

Another WPIAL boys player, West Allegheny senior midfielder Nathan Dragisich also made the list. He is a Duquesne recruit.

Girls players selected include Norwin defenders Eva Frankovic, a junior, and Maddie Genicola, a senior; Shady Side Academy senior midfielder Krystyna Rytel; and Peters Township junior Hannah Stuck and senior Regan LaVigna.

Frankovic is a Pitt recruit while Genicola plans to play at Duquesne.

Rytel also committed to Pitt, while Stuck is headed to Bucknell and LaVigna to Youngstown State.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me