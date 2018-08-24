Seven WPIAL soccer players make national preseason watch list
Updated 4 hours ago
Belle Vernon star Markello Apodiakos, the returning Tribune-Review Boys Soccer Player of the Year, was named to the inaugural TopDrawer Soccer High School All-America Watch List. He headlines a group of seven WPIAL players to make the list .
More than 500 boys and girls were chosen nationally.
Apodiakos, a senior forward, scored 37 goals last season to break coach Rob Miele’s single-season school record set over 10 years ago.
A Pittsburgh Riverhounds Club player, Apodiakos also set a program record with 81 points. He is undecided on a college.
Another WPIAL boys player, West Allegheny senior midfielder Nathan Dragisich also made the list. He is a Duquesne recruit.
Girls players selected include Norwin defenders Eva Frankovic, a junior, and Maddie Genicola, a senior; Shady Side Academy senior midfielder Krystyna Rytel; and Peters Township junior Hannah Stuck and senior Regan LaVigna.
Frankovic is a Pitt recruit while Genicola plans to play at Duquesne.
Rytel also committed to Pitt, while Stuck is headed to Bucknell and LaVigna to Youngstown State.