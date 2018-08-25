Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Thomas Jefferson boys soccer welcomes back 9 starters

Ray Fisher | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 12:54 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team is looking to make it five in a row.

The Jaguars have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the past four seasons. Last year, they ended up third in Section 4-AAA with a 4-4-2 record, behind Chartiers Valley (9-1) and South Fayette (8-1-1), and finished the regular season 8-8-2 overall.

“Our expectations will be the same as past years, to make the playoffs and compete for a section championship,” said Michael “Doc” Kulish, TJ’s veteran coach. “Our preseason has consisted of overall speed/conditioning, game and practice intensity, field skill work/tactics and consistent team play.

“I am very pleased with the progress we are making, (and with) the attitude and work ethic of the team.”

Kulish welcomed back nine returning starters this year, led by senior co-captains A.J. Meshanko, a midfielder, and Ty Folk, a defender.

Meshanko is a two-time first-team all-section selection, and also has earned All-WPIAL status. He will handle the kicking duties on the TJ football team again in 2018; he was an all-conference selection in football last season.

“Both A.J. and Ty are tremendous leaders,” Kulish said. “Their actions on the field speak for themselves. Their work ethic, skill level and knowledge help lead this team. They are both good role models for the younger players to look up to.

“A.J. will help to lead the offense, while Ty will be the backbone of the defense.”

Senior midfielder Preston Lutz, senior defender Jeremy Marshall, junior defender Dylan Sullivan, junior midfielder Justin Finnegan, sophomore forward Trystan Alava, junior goalkeeper Jack Wessel and senior goalkeeper Connor Dalton also saw starting time a year ago.

Folk and Sullivan were named all-section.

Other key players this season include a host of returning lettermen in senior midfielders Nate Hopkins, Seth Thompson, Jake Vrabel and Zach Prezioso; senior forward Kyle Funkhouser, senior goalkeeper Justin Scott; and juniors Owen Richter (MF/F), Matt Rozanski (F) and Will Morano (D).

Among the sophomores hoping to make an impact are Jack Sella, Anthony Bekavac and Dylan Rose, who competed on the junior varsity team last season.

“We have a very large freshmen class that came into the season in shape, ready to work hard and push the upperclassmen,” Kulish said. “If they continue to work hard, they will be a big part of the team not only in years to come but possibly this year.”

The Jaguars’ starting lineup in 2017 consisted of three seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and one freshman.

“Our strength was the experience our younger players gained,” Kulish said. “They had the opportunity of playing with more experienced players and against better competition.

“We were a young team and gained a lot of valuable experience playing and competing against some very good competition.”

TJ has compiled a 57-22-4 record over the past four seasons.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me