Thomas Jefferson boys soccer welcomes back 9 starters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Thomas Jefferson boys soccer team is looking to make it five in a row.

The Jaguars have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the past four seasons. Last year, they ended up third in Section 4-AAA with a 4-4-2 record, behind Chartiers Valley (9-1) and South Fayette (8-1-1), and finished the regular season 8-8-2 overall.

“Our expectations will be the same as past years, to make the playoffs and compete for a section championship,” said Michael “Doc” Kulish, TJ’s veteran coach. “Our preseason has consisted of overall speed/conditioning, game and practice intensity, field skill work/tactics and consistent team play.

“I am very pleased with the progress we are making, (and with) the attitude and work ethic of the team.”

Kulish welcomed back nine returning starters this year, led by senior co-captains A.J. Meshanko, a midfielder, and Ty Folk, a defender.

Meshanko is a two-time first-team all-section selection, and also has earned All-WPIAL status. He will handle the kicking duties on the TJ football team again in 2018; he was an all-conference selection in football last season.

“Both A.J. and Ty are tremendous leaders,” Kulish said. “Their actions on the field speak for themselves. Their work ethic, skill level and knowledge help lead this team. They are both good role models for the younger players to look up to.

“A.J. will help to lead the offense, while Ty will be the backbone of the defense.”

Senior midfielder Preston Lutz, senior defender Jeremy Marshall, junior defender Dylan Sullivan, junior midfielder Justin Finnegan, sophomore forward Trystan Alava, junior goalkeeper Jack Wessel and senior goalkeeper Connor Dalton also saw starting time a year ago.

Folk and Sullivan were named all-section.

Other key players this season include a host of returning lettermen in senior midfielders Nate Hopkins, Seth Thompson, Jake Vrabel and Zach Prezioso; senior forward Kyle Funkhouser, senior goalkeeper Justin Scott; and juniors Owen Richter (MF/F), Matt Rozanski (F) and Will Morano (D).

Among the sophomores hoping to make an impact are Jack Sella, Anthony Bekavac and Dylan Rose, who competed on the junior varsity team last season.

“We have a very large freshmen class that came into the season in shape, ready to work hard and push the upperclassmen,” Kulish said. “If they continue to work hard, they will be a big part of the team not only in years to come but possibly this year.”

The Jaguars’ starting lineup in 2017 consisted of three seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and one freshman.

“Our strength was the experience our younger players gained,” Kulish said. “They had the opportunity of playing with more experienced players and against better competition.

“We were a young team and gained a lot of valuable experience playing and competing against some very good competition.”

TJ has compiled a 57-22-4 record over the past four seasons.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.