Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Pine-Richland boys soccer ready to 'buckle down' in challenging Section 1-4A

Kevin Lohman | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 12:57 a.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

For the last couple of weeks, the Pine-Richland boys soccer team has been waking up at nearly the crack of dawn to train for the upcoming season.

For the 16 seniors and the other members of the Rams returning from last season’s team, the 7 a.m. practice sessions have been anything but forgiving. But for coach Jon Conner, it’s just the logical warm-up for what will be a brutal battle for supremacy in the realigned Section 1-4A.

“I think they’re all prepared for that; they’re ready to buckle down,” Conner said.

“Our goals are always the same; to compete for a playoff spot. This year, in our section, we added three teams. So, I think every night you can come out to Section 1 and watch a playoff-level soccer team.”

Section 1 added Allderdice, Central Catholic and Fox Chapel while subtracting North Hills. The end result of that equation is that Pine-Richland will now be in a highly competitive section that houses eight teams, seven of which made the Class 4A playoffs last season.

The Rams finished last season as the third-place team in the WPIAL playoffs after defeating Canon-McMillan, 2-1, in the consolation game. While his team does possess plenty of experienced talent on its roster, Conner said it will take a slow and steady approach to return to that stage of the postseason.

“There’s 14 of those section games, so there’s a lot of games, but, even so, a team may end up 7-7 in our section and make the playoffs. And they might do well in the playoffs, too. One thing is for sure, you’re going to be battle-tested going through this section,” he said.

“I was telling the boys that there’s 18 rungs on the ladder. Rung one is Fox Chapel in our first game of the year. You go into that game, prepare for it and once it’s over, you live with the result. But no matter what, you take it one rung at a time.”

At this stage of the preseason, the Pine-Richland coach has declined to name any starters. Still, the Rams have seniors with experience heading up every position group.

Goalkeeper Tom Fest returns after starting last season. Greg Shulkosky returns to the team as a defender. In the midfield, Brian McCarthy provides the group with experience and depth.

Forward Niko Marsh provides punch to Rams scoring attack after leading his team in goals last season. Though, one of the strongest aspects of the team, according to Conner, is its overall depth.

“I think we have some great depth just because we have that many seniors. They’re pushing each other every day in training,” Conner said.

“It pays to be opportunistic on the field, and we like to be well-rounded. By committee is probably the best way to be successful as a team. These guys are all ready to go, because they know if someone gets nicked up, it’s going to be a next-man-up philosophy.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me