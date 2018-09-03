Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Casey Leonard matures into leader for Hempfield boys soccer

William Whalen | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
Hempfield’s Casey Leonard: “I expect a good season every season. t doesn’t really matter about all the goals and assists, as long as we are winning, learning, growing and playing as teammates.”
Hempfield’s Casey Leonard: “I expect a good season every season. t doesn’t really matter about all the goals and assists, as long as we are winning, learning, growing and playing as teammates.”

Updated 36 minutes ago

Hempfield soccer standout Casey Leonard was labeled a scorer since his days of playing with the Itty Bitty Kickers at Hempfield Park. That’s where Leonard’s earliest memory of scoring a goal scoring a goal took place when playing for his Under-6 team when he nailed the back of the net on a crossing shot.

That’s when people realized the kid has a leg.

“My dad was a coach when I was younger, and a lot (my skill) came through him,” said Leonard. “He was a big influence.”

These days, Leonard is looking to lead the Hempfield boys soccer team out of the basement of Section 4-4A and put the Spartans in position to challenge for one of the section’s four postseason spots. Despite winning just one game last season, the thirst to win is even greater.

“I expect a good season every season,” Leonard said. “It doesn’t really matter about all the goals and assists, as long as we are winning, learning, growing and playing as teammates.”

There’s no question Leonard has the talent. He was one of the bright spots last season, scoring nine of the Spartans 16 goals. It’s Leonard’s unselfishness coupled with his talent that is the biggest difference from a year ago. Leonard has allowed himself to transform into a leader.

“That’s been my plan and my hope for Casey,” second-year coach Jason Demko said. “He was voted for by the team to be one of our captains this year, and that’s really his next developmental task, (which is) is to lead on the field and being that example out there.”

Demko and Leonard go way back. Long before Demko took over as the Spartans coach, he was nurturing his future attacker at the age of 12.

“He played for me at a higher level (with the) ‘classic teams’ since he was 12 years old,” Demko said. “He played for me at the Foothills club team. Now, he plays for me with Beadling.”

Funny thing is, when Demko started coaching his top attacker, it was at the other end of the pitch. Leonard got his start in competitive soccer on defense, later moved to midfielder, and the rest is history. It’s Leonard’s experience at all levels that makes him a special talent.

“He started off as a defender and playing as a center back,” Demko said. “Honestly, that’s what makes him as good as he is in that he’s played all the positions on the field at a high level.”

In last year’s 3-2 win over Norwin, Demko moved his top goal scorer back to defender to help protect a one-point lead and preserve the Spartans’ lone win of the season.

“He’s a very competent defender,”Demko said.

Leonard’s experience gives him the uncanny ability to drive the ball from his defense spot and on through to the midfield. He can set the offensive attack early in the possession.

When section rival Connellsville takes the field Tuesday to open section play, the Falcons will have their eyes fixed on Leonard. The Spartans went 0-2 last season against the Falcons, but Leonard scored three of Hempfield’s four goals in the two meetings.

But again, for Leonard, it’s not about leading the team in goals and assists. It’s about wins.

“I feel like we have a lot of talent and as long as we use it as a team and play together we should do pretty well,” Leonard said. “It’ a work in progress and I think that we’ll be fine.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me