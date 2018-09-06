Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Boys Soccer

Belle Vernon soccer player Jake Sepesky left with fractured skull after on-field collision

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Belle Vernon senior soccer player Jake Sepesky had reconstructive surgery on the front part of his skull Thursday, the result of an injury he suffered Tuesday night during the Section 3-AAA opener at Ringgold.

He was in recovery early Thursday evening and doing well, according to Belle Vernon coach Rob Miele.

Sepesky reportedly was going up for a header when he collided head-to-head with Ringgold senior Jeff Soles. Initially, those on site thought Sepesky had a concussion, but it was later discovered the forward had a fractured skull.

“Jeff was coming for the ball at full speed and kind of jumped at an angle; Jake jumped straight up and they collided,” said Belle Vernon senior midfielder Aaron Brown, who was near the play. “We didn’t think much of it at first, but Jake was holding his head and you could tell he was dazed.”

Miele said the blunt force of the impact left an indentation on Sepesky’s forehead. Soles was not injured on the play, which happened with about 20 minutes left in the first half off a long set piece.

Sepesky was taken to a local hospital before later being transferred to Pittsburgh.

“Our guys seem to be in good spirits,” Miele said. “This is something we can rally around as a group. First and foremost, everyone wants to make sure he is OK. We’ll be happy when we see him back on the sidelines. Hopefully, that will happen.”

Belle Vernon played a home game Thursday night against Uniontown and took time to recognize Sepesky, who was miles away at UPMC Mercy hospital. Leopards players wore T-shirts with #ForJake on the front and Sepesky’s name and number (11) on the back.

Social media support also poured in as other WPIAL soccer programs reached out with “thoughts and prayers,” and the hashtag, #ForJake.

“He is a leader and everyone likes Jeff,” Brown said. “We’re dedicating our season to him. It’s tough because last year, he started out (at goalkeeper) but got hurt and missed most of the season. We want to play for him.”

Belle Vernon postponed practice Wednesday only partly due to excessive heat.

“We gave them the day off,” Miele said. “They were gassed and there was the heat. But what had happened with Jake and all, I didn’t think (practice) would be very productive.”

Sepesky is known around the program for his aggressive play and extra hustle.

“That is something I want our guys to think about,” Miele said. “Go out and play like Jake would.”

Senior forward Markello Apodiakos said of Sepesky: “He is our hustle guy. You’d never catch him being lazy. He is our grit guy … always a team player. Now that he’s out we definitely have to make adjustments.”

Miele said the Sepesky family is grateful for the support.

“They really appreciate the outpouring of concern,” Miele said.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me