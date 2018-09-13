Baldwin hires Dennis Squeglia, who won basketball titles at Seton, to coach softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dennis Squeglia, who has WPIAL and PIAA girls basketball titles on his coaching resume, was announced Thursday as softball coach at Baldwin.

Squeglia spent two seasons with the Seton LaSalle girls basketball team. His final season produced a perfect 30-0 record in 2012 with WPIAL and PIAA Class AA titles.

He surprisingly resigned after the championship season.

Baldwin announced his hire on Twitter via @BHS1Athletics1: “The BHS Athletic Department would like to welcome Mr. Dennis Squeglia as the new head coach of the BHS Girls Softball team. Welcome to the Fighting Highlander family!”

Squeglia is a teacher in the Baldwin-Whitehall district.

He takes over as softball coach from Vince Sortino, who was furloughed as athletic director in June. Sortino was hired as athletic director at Dallastown in July.

