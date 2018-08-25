Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Tennis

Penn-Trafford tennis rebuilds under 2nd-year coach

Karen Kadilak | Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, 12:54 a.m.
Ruby Chen plays first singles for Penn-Trafford.
Ruby Chen plays first singles for Penn-Trafford.

Updated 12 hours ago

The Penn-Trafford girls tennis team (0-1 in Section 1-AAA) is rebuilding, but all is not bleak.

Second-year coach Megan Hudak expects the Warriors to be competitive with some teams in the section, and they proved that right off the bat.

The Warriors lost by only one point to Franklin Regional on Aug. 23.

The Panthers placed third and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs last season.

“(We are) ready for Armstrong and Connellsville (next),” Hudak said.

Senior Sophia Pernick looked strong at second singles, winning in straight sets.

Junior Olivia Carrera fought long and hard for a three-set victory at third singles.

In second doubles, juniors Sofiya Bidochko and Claire Hartung rallied before losing in three sets.

Pernick and junior Ruby Chen, who plays first singles, returned after representing the Warriors at the section singles tournament last season.

Chen lost in the quarterfinals to Norwin’s Maria Santilli, who went on to repeat as WPIAL champion and is playing for Cincinnati.

Against Franklin Regional, Chen bowed in two sets to Hannah Yan, who placed third at sections and qualified for the WPIAL championship last season.

Chen is trying not to get hung up on the losses.

“I hope to learn from (them),” she said. “Tennis involves a lot of individual playing.

“My goal for the team is to grow together.”

Pernick wants the team to be closer.

“Without a strong support, there is little motivation to put in the effort,” she said.

Junior Holly Monroe, sophomore Marissa Setzenfand, freshman Lena Yuhas and senior Cara Monroe are doubles players.

“We have a young group of girls,” said Hudak, who took over from Jane Debone before last season. “We are looking to develop the underclassmen and JV team.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me