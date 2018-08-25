Penn-Trafford tennis rebuilds under 2nd-year coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn-Trafford girls tennis team (0-1 in Section 1-AAA) is rebuilding, but all is not bleak.

Second-year coach Megan Hudak expects the Warriors to be competitive with some teams in the section, and they proved that right off the bat.

The Warriors lost by only one point to Franklin Regional on Aug. 23.

The Panthers placed third and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs last season.

“(We are) ready for Armstrong and Connellsville (next),” Hudak said.

Senior Sophia Pernick looked strong at second singles, winning in straight sets.

Junior Olivia Carrera fought long and hard for a three-set victory at third singles.

In second doubles, juniors Sofiya Bidochko and Claire Hartung rallied before losing in three sets.

Pernick and junior Ruby Chen, who plays first singles, returned after representing the Warriors at the section singles tournament last season.

Chen lost in the quarterfinals to Norwin’s Maria Santilli, who went on to repeat as WPIAL champion and is playing for Cincinnati.

Against Franklin Regional, Chen bowed in two sets to Hannah Yan, who placed third at sections and qualified for the WPIAL championship last season.

Chen is trying not to get hung up on the losses.

“I hope to learn from (them),” she said. “Tennis involves a lot of individual playing.

“My goal for the team is to grow together.”

Pernick wants the team to be closer.

“Without a strong support, there is little motivation to put in the effort,” she said.

Junior Holly Monroe, sophomore Marissa Setzenfand, freshman Lena Yuhas and senior Cara Monroe are doubles players.

“We have a young group of girls,” said Hudak, who took over from Jane Debone before last season. “We are looking to develop the underclassmen and JV team.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.