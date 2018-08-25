Talented senior group leads Brentwood girls volleyball into season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Talent and team togetherness are abundant in the Brentwood girls volleyball program.

With a dose of tenacity mixed into the mix.

“Standards are set very high this season,” coach Kayla Hubsch said. “We see our team going far and are coming for the section title. Our goal for the postseason is to go well beyond the first round, and go for a WPIAL championship.

“Our team has looked really good during preseason camp. Every girl has been working her hardest and is eager to play. The team unity that is led by our seniors is one of the best I have had. I believe we are going to be a threat both offensively and defensively. This season, we do not have to rely on one or two key players.”

Last year, Brentwood tied for second with Fort Cherry in section play behind WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin.

“We have very high expectations for our team this year,” Hubsch said. “We have been working all summer long at open gyms. This group works harder than any group I’ve been around. We competed in the Pitt Elite summer league program and did better than we have in past summers, even with us missing players almost every game due to vacations.

“We are going to be a tough team to beat because of our senior class.”

The Spartans are led by four returning senior starters in middle hitter/defensive specialist Anna Betz, setter Abby Wolf, outside hitter/defensive specialist Brooke McQuillan and outside hitter/defensive specialist Natalie Murrio.

“These four girls made a huge impact last year as juniors and were a big factor in our success,” Hubsch said. ”I expect even more from them this season because of all their hard work and dedication.

“Our seniors are natural athletes and have a very competitive nature, which makes them work very hard. The camaraderie between them was a huge part of our success last year and will continue to be a reason for success this year.”

Betz was a first-team all-section selection in 2017, and was lauded as a WPIAL preseason volleyball player to watch for 2018.

“I was honored to be selected as a player to watch,” Betz said. “I am looking forward to my senior season and our success as a team. One of our biggest strengths is how well we work together. We have bonded stronger than we ever have before.

“Some goals that we have set as a team so far have been to finish first in our section, make it to the playoffs, and go further than we ever have before. I believe our team is very capable and ready to take on these expectations. We have worked so hard this summer and cannot wait to see the end results. I am so lucky to have such hard-working teammates and coaches that have helped get me to where I am today.”

Betz, who has a 4.3 GPA, will be a second-year starter in both volleyball and basketball in 2018-19.

She also participates in track, specializing in the 300 hurdles and 3,200 relay, and plays AAU travel basketball with Metro USA.

“Anna has improved on both offense and defense since last year,” Hubsch said. “She is eager to make an even bigger impact this season in all aspects of her game, and by making her presence known at the net.”

Wolf is a second-year setter at the varsity level.

“Abby has improved her hands and footwork to better serve her hitters,” Hubsch said. “She has been working harder than any setter I have had in the past.”

That combines with talent to make her a valuable asset.

“Abby has a natural ability to read the ball, and has impeccable reaction time that allows her to get to a ball anywhere on the court and be able to set up a teammate.”

McQuillan will display her athleticism and versatility as a force at outside hitter as well as in the back row.

“Brooke is very quick on her feet and has an ability to read a hitter and play the ball from any spot on the court,” Hubsch said. “Brooke is also a front-row hitter who can find the open spot on the court.”

Murrio also is a versatile athlete and, like McQuillan, will make her presence felt as both an outside hitter and as a defensive stalwart.

“Natalie is a power hitter and can crush the ball from any hitting position,” Hubsch said. “Natalie is one of our returning stats leaders in digs. She is able to read hitters and pass the ball to Abby at any point.”

Two other seniors expected to make an impact are right-side hitter Quintasia Streeter and defensive specialist Maria Nguyen.

“Quintasia is a power hitter and is really coming into her comfort zone with blocking since last season,” Hubsch said. “Maria is quick on her her feet on defense.”

Rounding out this year’s team are juniors Mandy Race (MH), Sarah Livingston (OH/DS), Jaden Schwartz (S/DS) and sophomore Sidney Wuenschell (MH).

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.