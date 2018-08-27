Coaches association releases first WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason WPIAL girls volleyball rankings Monday in all four classifications.

The rankings are based on submitted ballots from the WPIAL head coaches.

Defending WPIAL and PIAA Quad-A champion North Allegheny begins the season at No. 1, while WPIAL semifinalist Seneca Valley checks in at No. 2.

The rest of the top 10 has Pine-Richland at No. 3, Baldwin at No. 4 and Upper St. Clair at No. 5, followed by Hempfield, Oakland Catholic, Bethel Park, Norwin and Penn-Trafford.

Knoch, the 2017 WPIAL and PIAA AAA gold medalist, enters the 2018 season as the top-ranked team in AAA.

Armstrong, who dropped down to AAA after making the WPIAL Quad-A title game last year, is No. 2.

Also hoping to challenge for the AAA title is No. 3 Central Valley, No. 4 Thomas Jefferson and No. 5 South Fayette.

The rest of the AAA top 10 gunning for gold this season is WPIAL finalist Montour (No. 6), Chartiers Valley, Hampton, West Allegheny and Elizabeth Forward.

Freeport topped Beaver for the WPIAL AA title last year and went on to capture the PIAA championship. The Yellowjackets begin 2018 ranked No. 1, with Avonworth at No. 2. Serra Catholic at No. 3, Seton La Salle at No. 4 and Neshannock at No. 5.

North Catholic checks in at No. 6, followed by Beaver, Frazier, Deer Lakes and Hopewell.

In Class A, Bishop Canevin hopes to defend its WPIAL title, and the Crusaders start the 2018 season at No. 1. They hope to hold off the challenge of No. 2 Geibel Catholic, No. 3 Fort Cherry, No. 4 Greensburg Central Catholic and No. 5 Beaver County Christian School as well as Brentwood at No. 6, California at No. 7, Carmichaels at No. 8, Vincentian at No. 9 and Shenango at No. 10.

Next week’s poll also will have Players of the Week selections from this weekend’s season-opening matches and tournaments.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.