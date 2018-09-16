Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Volleyball

WPIAL girls volleyball standings through Sept. 16, 2018

Don Rebel | Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Here are the latest WPIAL girls volleyball standings through Sept. 16. Check out the latest Trib HSSN volleyball rankings every Monday, with weekly broadcasts also at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs can be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network in October.

Section 1-4A

North Allegheny, 3-0

Pine-Richland, 3-0

Butler, 2-2

Fox Chapel, 2-2

North Hills, 1-2

Seneca Valley, 1-2

Shaler, 0-4

Section 2-4A

Baldwin, 4-0

Bethel Park, 3-1

Oakland Catholic, 3-1

Canon-McMillan, 2-2

Mt. Lebanon, 2-2

Moon, 1-3

Peters Township, 1-3

Upper St. Clair, 0-4

Section 3-4A

Hempfield, 4-0

Latrobe, 3-0

Connellsville, 2-1

Norwin, 2-1

Penn Hills, 0-2

Penn-Trafford, 0-3

Plum, 0-4

Section 1-3A

Armstrong, 4-0

Greensburg Salem, 3-1

Kiski Area, 3-1

Franklin Regional, 2-2

Indiana, 2-2

Woodland Hills, 2-2

Gateway, 0-4

McKeesport, 0-4

Section 2-3A

South Fayette, 4-0

Chartiers Valley, 3-1

Montour, 3-1

West Allegheny, 3-1

Quaker Valley, 2-2

Obama Academy, 0-3

West Mifflin, 0-3

Trinity, 0-4

Section 3-3A

Laurel Highlands, 4-0

Thomas Jefferson, 3-0

Elizabeth Forward, 3-1

Belle Vernon, 2-2

Uniontown, 1-2

Albert Gallatin, 1-3

Yough, 1-3

Ringgold, 0-4

Section 4-3A

Knoch, 4-0

Hampton, 3-1

Ambridge, 2-0

Central Valley, 2-1

Mars, 1-3

Lincoln Park, 0-1

New Castle, 0-2

Blackhawk, 0-4

Section 1-2A

Neshannock, 4-0

Beaver, 3-1

Ellwood City, 2-1

Laurel, 1-1

Beaver Falls, 0-2

New Brighton, 0-2

Mohawk, 0-3

Section 2-2A

Hopewell, 3-0

North Catholic, 3-0

Avonworth, 3-1

Chartiers-Houston, 1-2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1-2

South Park, 1-3

Freedom, 0-4

Section 3-2A

Waynesburg, 3-0

Frazier, 2-0

Southmoreland, 2-0

Beth-Center, 1-2

Brownsville, 1-2

McGuffey, 1-2

Charleroi, 0-4

Section 4-2A

Serra Catholic, 3-0

Seton LaSalle, 3-0

Keystone Oaks, 2-1

Steel Valley, 1-1

Carlynton, 1-3

South Allegheny, 1-3

Washington, 0-3

Section 5-2A

Freeport, 3-0

Deer Lakes, 3-1

Burrell, 2-1

Derry, 2-1

Apollo-Ridge, 1-1

Valley, 0-3

East Allegheny, 0-4

Section 1-A

Shenango, 3-1

South Side Beaver, 3-1

Union, 3-1

Beaver County Christian, 2-0

Western Beaver, 1-2

Aliquippa, 0-2

Quigley Catholic, 0-2

Rochester, 0-3

Section 2-A

Carmichaels, 4-0

Geibel Catholic, 4-0

Avella, 3-1

Jefferson-Morgan, 3-1

Mapletown, 2-2

Bentworth, 0-4

California, 0-4

West Greene, 0-4

Section 3-A

Brentwood, 4-0

Bishop Canevin, 3-0

Fort Cherry, 2-1

Burgettstown, 1-2

Northgate, 1-2

Sto-Rox, 1-3

Cornell, 0-4

Section 4-A

Leechburg, 3-1

Riverview, 3-1

Trinity Christian, 3-1

Springdale, 2-2

Eden Christian, 1-2

Vincentian Academy, 1-2

Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1

St. Joseph, 0-3

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me