WPIAL girls volleyball standings through Sept. 16, 2018
Updated 2 hours ago
Here are the latest WPIAL girls volleyball standings through Sept. 16. Check out the latest Trib HSSN volleyball rankings every Monday, with weekly broadcasts also at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Exclusive coverage of the 2018 WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs can be heard on the TribLive High School Sports Network in October.
Section 1-4A
North Allegheny, 3-0
Pine-Richland, 3-0
Butler, 2-2
Fox Chapel, 2-2
North Hills, 1-2
Seneca Valley, 1-2
Shaler, 0-4
Section 2-4A
Baldwin, 4-0
Bethel Park, 3-1
Oakland Catholic, 3-1
Canon-McMillan, 2-2
Mt. Lebanon, 2-2
Moon, 1-3
Peters Township, 1-3
Upper St. Clair, 0-4
Section 3-4A
Hempfield, 4-0
Latrobe, 3-0
Connellsville, 2-1
Norwin, 2-1
Penn Hills, 0-2
Penn-Trafford, 0-3
Plum, 0-4
Section 1-3A
Armstrong, 4-0
Greensburg Salem, 3-1
Kiski Area, 3-1
Franklin Regional, 2-2
Indiana, 2-2
Woodland Hills, 2-2
Gateway, 0-4
McKeesport, 0-4
Section 2-3A
South Fayette, 4-0
Chartiers Valley, 3-1
Montour, 3-1
West Allegheny, 3-1
Quaker Valley, 2-2
Obama Academy, 0-3
West Mifflin, 0-3
Trinity, 0-4
Section 3-3A
Laurel Highlands, 4-0
Thomas Jefferson, 3-0
Elizabeth Forward, 3-1
Belle Vernon, 2-2
Uniontown, 1-2
Albert Gallatin, 1-3
Yough, 1-3
Ringgold, 0-4
Section 4-3A
Knoch, 4-0
Hampton, 3-1
Ambridge, 2-0
Central Valley, 2-1
Mars, 1-3
Lincoln Park, 0-1
New Castle, 0-2
Blackhawk, 0-4
Section 1-2A
Neshannock, 4-0
Beaver, 3-1
Ellwood City, 2-1
Laurel, 1-1
Beaver Falls, 0-2
New Brighton, 0-2
Mohawk, 0-3
Section 2-2A
Hopewell, 3-0
North Catholic, 3-0
Avonworth, 3-1
Chartiers-Houston, 1-2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1-2
South Park, 1-3
Freedom, 0-4
Section 3-2A
Waynesburg, 3-0
Frazier, 2-0
Southmoreland, 2-0
Beth-Center, 1-2
Brownsville, 1-2
McGuffey, 1-2
Charleroi, 0-4
Section 4-2A
Serra Catholic, 3-0
Seton LaSalle, 3-0
Keystone Oaks, 2-1
Steel Valley, 1-1
Carlynton, 1-3
South Allegheny, 1-3
Washington, 0-3
Section 5-2A
Freeport, 3-0
Deer Lakes, 3-1
Burrell, 2-1
Derry, 2-1
Apollo-Ridge, 1-1
Valley, 0-3
East Allegheny, 0-4
Section 1-A
Shenango, 3-1
South Side Beaver, 3-1
Union, 3-1
Beaver County Christian, 2-0
Western Beaver, 1-2
Aliquippa, 0-2
Quigley Catholic, 0-2
Rochester, 0-3
Section 2-A
Carmichaels, 4-0
Geibel Catholic, 4-0
Avella, 3-1
Jefferson-Morgan, 3-1
Mapletown, 2-2
Bentworth, 0-4
California, 0-4
West Greene, 0-4
Section 3-A
Brentwood, 4-0
Bishop Canevin, 3-0
Fort Cherry, 2-1
Burgettstown, 1-2
Northgate, 1-2
Sto-Rox, 1-3
Cornell, 0-4
Section 4-A
Leechburg, 3-1
Riverview, 3-1
Trinity Christian, 3-1
Springdale, 2-2
Eden Christian, 1-2
Vincentian Academy, 1-2
Greensburg Central Catholic, 0-1
St. Joseph, 0-3
