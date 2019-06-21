Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘Huddle Up’: Going one-on-one with Eric Kasperowicz | TribLIVE.com
Other Local

‘Huddle Up’: Going one-on-one with Eric Kasperowicz

Tribune-Review

10 minutes ago

You might be surprised by the contact list in Pine-Richland football coach Eric Kasperowicz’s cell phone.

“Ben Roethlisberger. … Mike Tomlin. … Sidney Crosby,” Kasperowicz said in the final segment of this week’s “Huddle Up with Gus” podcast.

Kasperowicz goes one-on-one with Gus Frerotte and Dave Hager, discussing his favorite Pittsburgh-area restaurant, favorite golf course, biggest pet peeve and other notable tidbits.

•••

Part 1: Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz recalls getting his football start, 1987 North Hills champs

Part 2: Eric Kasperowicz remembers ex-North Hills coach Jack McCurry

Part 3: Eric Kasperowicz explains recruiting process, recalls college days

Part 4: Eric Kasperowicz begins his coaching career


1307498_web1_ptr-PRSV10-111818
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Pine Richland head Eric Kasperowicz hugs his son Eric Kasperowicz after beating Seneca Valley in the 5A WPIAL championship game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Heinz Field.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.