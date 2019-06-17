Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Huddle Up': Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz recalls getting his football start, 1987 North Hills champs
‘Huddle Up’: Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz recalls getting his football start, 1987 North Hills champs

Eric Kasperowicz remembers being a sixth-grader in the North Hills School District in 1987 and watching the high school football team win the mythical national championship.

“Looking up to those guys, they were like my idols. (I thought to myself) ‘I’m going to do that one day,’” Kasperowicz said in this week’s edition of the podcast, “Huddle Up with Gus” with Gus Frerotte and Dave Hager.

Kasperowicz has enjoyed his share of success, as a player and coach. Under Kasperowicz’s guidance, Pine-Richland won the 2017 PIAA football title and finished second in the state in 2014. The Rams have won three of the past five WPIAL titles, including the past two.

As a quarterback, Kasperowicz led North Hills to the 1993 WPIAL title, was named a Parade All-American that season and then later played defense at Pitt.

•••

Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz is doused by gatorade as his team celebrates their win against Central Catholic in the WPIAL AAAA championship game at Heinz Field on Friday Nov. 21, 2014. The Rams won the game, 21-13.
