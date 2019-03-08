Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
If Jeff Capel came with him, Pitt’s Jared Wilson-Frame wouldn’t mind turning back time | TribLIVE.com
Pitt

If Jeff Capel came with him, Pitt’s Jared Wilson-Frame wouldn’t mind turning back time

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, March 8, 2019 10:58 a.m
853383_web1_gtr-pitt14-021719
Virginia Tech’s Kerry Balckshear Jr. defends on Pitt’s Jared Wilson-Frame in the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at Petersen Events Center.

About an hour ago

Many seniors who reach the end of their careers might wistfully ponder what it would be like to play one more season in college.

Don’t include Pitt’s Jared Wilson-Frame in that group. He’s actually thinking bigger than that. He would gladly turn back the calendar and re-live all four of his college years, if it meant he could play for Pitt’s Jeff Capel.

As it stands, however, Wilson-Frame and senior classmates Sidy N’Dir and Joe Mascaro will be honored before their final home game Saturday against Notre Dame at Petersen Events Center.

“I wish I could have played for coach Capel since I was 18-years-old,” said Wilson-Frame, 22. “I told that to him a month ago to his face. I could say that 1,000 times.

“He’s a great guy. I’ve developed as a man under him and that’s more important to me than anything else. That’s made me a better basketball player and a better leader.”

Wilson-Frame was recruited two years ago from Northwest Florida State, a junior college, by former coach Kevin Stallings. But from the moment 11 months ago when Capel phoned him and said he would need his help in keeping the team together, Wilson-Frame got in line behind his new head coach.

The past two seasons have been littered with defeats – the Panthers are 2-34 against ACC opponents – but Wilson-Frame will challenge anyone who believes the program isn’t on an upward trajectory.

“If anybody is doubting that this program will get back to the level it needs to be and has been at the past and, actually, exceed that level, if anybody is doubting that, more power to them,” he said. “They obviously don’t really pay attention to coach Capel and what’s going on here and the players he’s brought in already.”

Wilson-Frame’s memories of his two seasons at Pitt aren’t all sour. He recalls:

• The near-upset of West Virginia in 2017 (under Stallings).

• This year’s Duke game when Pitt kept the score close for the first 10 minutes , with rapper Jay-Z sitting courtside.

• The N.C. State game in which noise from the Oakland Zoo was, perhaps, as loud as it’s been in several years.

• Plus, the victories against Louisville and Florida State.

Wilson-Frame believes that not long after he’s gone, the program “is going to be back to the golden age when the Pete was sold out all the time.”

Any chance Pitt has to escape last place in the ACC – and they will do so with a victory against Notre Dame – probably hinges on Wilson-Frame continuing his accurate long-range shooting.

In the past 12 games, Wilson-Frame is shooting 41 percent (48 of 117) from beyond the 3-point arc while scoring 12 or more points in 10 of those games.

Just don’t remind him.

“Anybody who knows me knows I don’t care about individual accolades,” he said. “It’s all about making sure we look good, making sure we are winning. People who tell me (too often) I’m playing good, I tell them either stop talking to me or I just don’t talk to them. Those are the type of people to stay away from.”

Get the latest news about Pitt basketball and all things Panthers athletics.

https://triblive.com/sports/college/pitt/

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jerry by email at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pitt
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.