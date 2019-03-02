Initial visit with Steelers is enjoyable for the other Wisconsin player named T.J.

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Steelers already have one linebacker from Wisconsin with the initials T.J on their roster.

Could a second be on the way in a few months?

T.J. Edwards, who is competing at the NFL Combine, had an informal chat with Steelers representatives this week. He said the conversation naturally turned to the “other” guy with the familiar initials — T.J. Watt.

“It’s funny,” Edwards said. “There’s jokes and especially with him going to Wisconsin and things like that, but it’s cool.”

After the encounter, Edwards had to reach out to his former Badgers teammate.

“I texted T.J and said, ‘I was talking to your coach, and I think he thinks you’re pretty good,’ ” Edwards said.

Not a bad assessment considering Watt had 13 sacks last year and was named to the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season.

Unlike Watt, Edwards lined up at inside linebacker in 52 of his 53 games for the Badgers. And Edwards is not viewed as a first-round draft pick like T.J., who went to the Steelers with the No. 30 overall selection in 2017.

Edwards said he enjoyed his quick visit with the Steelers.

“I had a good conversation with them,” he said. “Just catching up.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .