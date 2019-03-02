Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Initial visit with Steelers is enjoyable for the other Wisconsin player named T.J. | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Initial visit with Steelers is enjoyable for the other Wisconsin player named T.J.

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Saturday, March 2, 2019 5:22 p.m
827041_web1_AP_18364839734044
AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) loses the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Driskel recovered the fumble. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel (6) loses the ball as he is hit by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Driskel recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

40 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pittsburgh Steelers already have one linebacker from Wisconsin with the initials T.J on their roster.

Could a second be on the way in a few months?

T.J. Edwards, who is competing at the NFL Combine, had an informal chat with Steelers representatives this week. He said the conversation naturally turned to the “other” guy with the familiar initials — T.J. Watt.

“It’s funny,” Edwards said. “There’s jokes and especially with him going to Wisconsin and things like that, but it’s cool.”

After the encounter, Edwards had to reach out to his former Badgers teammate.

“I texted T.J and said, ‘I was talking to your coach, and I think he thinks you’re pretty good,’ ” Edwards said.

Not a bad assessment considering Watt had 13 sacks last year and was named to the Pro Bowl in his second NFL season.

Unlike Watt, Edwards lined up at inside linebacker in 52 of his 53 games for the Badgers. And Edwards is not viewed as a first-round draft pick like T.J., who went to the Steelers with the No. 30 overall selection in 2017.

Edwards said he enjoyed his quick visit with the Steelers.

“I had a good conversation with them,” he said. “Just catching up.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Steelers
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.