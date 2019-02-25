Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Injured defensemen Letang, Dumoulin miss Penguins practice; Blueger sent down | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Injured defensemen Letang, Dumoulin miss Penguins practice; Blueger sent down

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:22 p.m
AP
Philadelphia Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere (53) tackles Pittsburgh Penguins’ Kris Letang (58) as the teams fight during the first period of an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Lincoln Financial Field, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Philadelphia.

The Pittsburgh Penguins practiced Monday without their top defensive pair due to injury.

Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin did not skate with the team in Cranberry. Both were injured in Saturday night’s outdoor game in Philadelphia.

Dumoulin suffered a concussion on a hit by Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds. Letang suffered an upper-body injury when he was tackled by Shayne Gostisbehere in the scrum that followed.

The Penguins have not yet given an update on Dumoulin and Letang’s condition.

The Penguins also sent Teddy Blueger to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Blueger has three goals and an assist in nine NHL games this season. He has been a healthy scratch for the past three games.

Players must be sent to Wilkes-Barre by Monday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline to be eligible for the AHL’s Calder Cup playoffs.

The Penguins have not yet indicated whether they plan to call Blueger back up immediately after satisfying that requirement or if his stay in the minors will be longer.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
