Injured Penguins defenseman Kris Letang misses Thursday’s skate due to illness | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Injured Penguins defenseman Kris Letang misses Thursday’s skate due to illness

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, March 7, 2019 1:31 p.m

23 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang responded well after returning to practice this week, but he didn’t skate Thursday morning due to illness, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Letang has been out since Feb. 23 with an upper-body injury. He skated with teammates Tuesday and Wednesday in a red, no-contact jersey.

The next step for Letang, Sullivan said, is participating in a full-contact practice.

“He is progressing and his status hasn’t changed. It’s day to day,” Sullivan said.

With Letang out for Thursday night’s game with Columbus, the Penguins aren’t expected to make any changes to a lineup that beat Florida 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

Juuso Riikola will be the lone healthy scratch, with Zach Trotman rounding out the defense corps. Matt Murray will make his sixth straight start in goal.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) in actions during an NHL hockey game between Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday, Jan 12, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 5-2.
Categories: Sports | Penguins
