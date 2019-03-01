Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Injured Penguins defensemen Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin not on weekend trip | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Injured Penguins defensemen Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin not on weekend trip

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:08 p.m
822064_web1_dumoulincaps
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Brian Dumoulin move the puck up ice during their game against the Capitals inside of PPG Paints Arena on May 1, 2018.

14 minutes ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. – As of Monday afternoon’s NHL trade deadline, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was holding out hope that his team could see at least one injured defenseman back in the lineup by this weekend.

That won’t happen.

Neither Kris Letang nor Brian Dumoulin made the trip as the Penguins visit Buffalo on Friday night and Montreal on Saturday.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin (concussion) skated on his own Thursday. Letang (upper body) has yet to resume skating.

“They’re both making progress,” Sullivan said.

The Penguins will make two changes to their lineup from a 5-2 win in Columbus on Tuesday night.

On defense, newly acquired Erik Gudbranson will make his Penguins debut, taking the place of Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) on a pair with Marcus Petersson.

At forward, Teddy Blueger will fill the hole left by Bryan Rust’s lower-body injury. Blueger, who was called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday, will skate on the fourth line with Matt Cullen and Garrett Wilson. Dominik Simon will slot into Rust’s third-line right-wing position with Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad.

Matt Murray is expected to start in net.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.