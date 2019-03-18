IUP, Cal U women to meet again, in regional final

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

IUP will try to win a regional title and advance in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament.

The third-seeded Crimson Hawks (28-3), though, will have to get past their nemesis, another local program, to win the Atlantic Region title and move into the national quarterfinals. (26-5) for the third time this season at 7 p.m. Monday night in Glenville, W. Va.

Cal U owns two of the Crimson Hawks’ three losses and will be standing squarely in their way.

No. 14 IUP defeated No. 9 Virginia Union, 66-58, to advance to its second straight regional final and fourth in school history. It was IUP’s first win over a ranked team this season.

Senior guard Carolyn Appley (Greensburg Central Catholic), a Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region second team selection, tied junior forward Lexi Griggs (Vincentian) with 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers.

Senior guard Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) and junior guard Natalie Myers (Burrell) each scored 12, and senior forward Brittany Robinson added 10 and 10 rebounds. No. 22 Cal U, in the meantime, knocked off top-seeded and No. 18-ranked host Glenville State, 87-77, in overtime to reach the regional final.

Glenville State (30-3) came on averaging a nation-leading 103 points a game. The Pioneers had won 38 straight games at home.

Senior Abbey Sporio (Elizabeth Forward) led the way for Cal with a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds, nine steals and four assists.

Sophomore Bianca Jasper added 20 points and nine rebounds, and redshirt senior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, freshman Brionna Allen (Bishop Canevin) scored 11 points, and junior Gina Vallecorsa (Bishop Canevin) added 10 points and five rebounds.

Cal U scored six straight points in overtime.

Cal U made 34 of 49 free throws.

Glenville State hit 12 of 40 3-point attempts.

Cal U knocked off host IUP, 61-56, on Jan. 23 when the Crimson Hawks were ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Vulcans clipped then-No. 3 IUP again, 73-65, one month later at home.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .