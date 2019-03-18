Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
IUP, Cal U women to meet again, in regional final | TribLIVE.com
District College

IUP, Cal U women to meet again, in regional final

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Monday, March 18, 2019 8:00 a.m
897178_web1_PTR-HSBasketball-Stock
WPIAL basketball coverage by TribHSSN.

About an hour ago

IUP will try to win a regional title and advance in the NCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament.

The third-seeded Crimson Hawks (28-3), though, will have to get past their nemesis, another local program, to win the Atlantic Region title and move into the national quarterfinals. (26-5) for the third time this season at 7 p.m. Monday night in Glenville, W. Va.

Cal U owns two of the Crimson Hawks’ three losses and will be standing squarely in their way.

No. 14 IUP defeated No. 9 Virginia Union, 66-58, to advance to its second straight regional final and fourth in school history. It was IUP’s first win over a ranked team this season.

Senior guard Carolyn Appley (Greensburg Central Catholic), a Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Atlantic Region second team selection, tied junior forward Lexi Griggs (Vincentian) with 15 points to lead four double-figure scorers.

Senior guard Lauren Wolosik (North Catholic) and junior guard Natalie Myers (Burrell) each scored 12, and senior forward Brittany Robinson added 10 and 10 rebounds. No. 22 Cal U, in the meantime, knocked off top-seeded and No. 18-ranked host Glenville State, 87-77, in overtime to reach the regional final.

Glenville State (30-3) came on averaging a nation-leading 103 points a game. The Pioneers had won 38 straight games at home.

Senior Abbey Sporio (Elizabeth Forward) led the way for Cal with a career-high 25 points, eight rebounds, nine steals and four assists.

Sophomore Bianca Jasper added 20 points and nine rebounds, and redshirt senior Seairra Barrett (Central Valley) finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, freshman Brionna Allen (Bishop Canevin) scored 11 points, and junior Gina Vallecorsa (Bishop Canevin) added 10 points and five rebounds.

Cal U scored six straight points in overtime.

Cal U made 34 of 49 free throws.

Glenville State hit 12 of 40 3-point attempts.

Cal U knocked off host IUP, 61-56, on Jan. 23 when the Crimson Hawks were ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Vulcans clipped then-No. 3 IUP again, 73-65, one month later at home.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | College-District
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.