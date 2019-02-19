IUP men’s basketball moves to No. 2 in national rankings

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 2 in the latest

National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday.

It is the highest ranking for the Crimson Hawks this season. They scored an 80-67 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference victory over Pitt-Johnstown last week to improve to 22-2 overall.

Northwest Missouri State (25-0) remains at No. 1, earning all 16 first-place votes, and Nova Southeastern (21-2) checks in at No. 3.

West Texas A&M (25-3) and St. Edwards (23-2) round out the top five.

IUP is in the top three in the national poll for the 11th time this season. It has been ranked in the top 10 all season after opening the preseason at No. 8.

The Crimson Hawks are the only team from the PSAC in this week’s top 25 and one of three Atlantic Region squads in the rankings. West Liberty (W.Va.), at 20-3, fell to No. 7, and Virginia State (22-4) is No. 19.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-856-7400 x8632, mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .