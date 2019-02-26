IUP men’s basketball stays at No. 2 in national poll

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball team remains at No. 2 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday.

The Crimson Hawks recorded recent wins over Clarion and Cal U (Pa.) to improve their record to 24-2 overall and 17-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

IUP is one of five teams in Division II with two or fewer losses on the year.

The top eight spots in the NABC poll remain the same from a week ago. Northwest Missouri State (27-0) holds the top spot as the only undefeated team in Division II.

Nova Southeastern (23-2) trails IUP at No. 3. Rounding out the top five is West Texas A&M (27-3) at No. 4 and St. Edwards (24-2) at No. 5.

The No. 2 ranking is the highest for the Crimson Hawks this season.

IUP is the only PSAC team in the top 25. Two Atlantic Region squads join the Crimson Hawks in the poll: West Liberty (W.Va.) at No. 7 with a 22-3 record and Virginia State (24-4) at No. 15.

