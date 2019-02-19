IUP women remain at No. 3 in national basketball poll

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team remains at No. 3 in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday.

The Crimson Hawks played just once over the past week and defeated Pitt-Johnstown 57-35 to improve to 21-1 overall and 16-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

Drury (24-0) received all 24 first-place votes to remain at No. 1, with UC San Diego (22-0) staying at No. 2. Fort Hays State (23-1) still is at No. 4, and University of the Sciences (24-1) is at No. 5.

IUP is ranked in the top three in the nation for the 10th time out of the 14 polls released this season. The Crimson Hawks also are the only team in Division II to hold a top-five spot in every poll.

Cal (Pa.), at 20-3 overall, is the only other PSAC team in the top 25. The Vulcans are up to No. 18 this week after dominant conference victories over Gannon and Pitt-Johnstown.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-856-7400 x8632, mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .