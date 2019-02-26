IUP women’s basketball slips to No. 8 after loss

After a 73-65 loss to conference rival Cal U (Pa.) on Saturday, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s basketball team slid five spots to No. 8 in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released Tuesday.

The Crimson Hawks head into the final week of the regular season with a 22-2 overall record.

With the win, Cal U (22-3) moves up one spot to No. 17. The Vulcans are the only other Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference team in the top 25.

The top two teams remain the same with Drury (26-0) at No. 1 and UC San Diego (24-0) at No. 2. Fort Hays State (25-1) moves up to No. 3 with USciences (26-1) at No. 4 and Northwest Nazarene (25-1) rounding out the top five.

IUP is tied for eighth with Michigan’s Grand Valley State (25-2).

Other Atlantic Region teams in the rankings include Virginia Union (24-2) at No. 12 and Glenville State (24-2) at No. 20.

