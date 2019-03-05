Jake Guentzel’s breakaway goal in overtime leads Penguins past Panthers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Coming into Tuesday night’s game, the Pittsburgh Penguins had lost two of their previous four games in overtime.

Jake Guentzel put a stop to that trend.

Guentzel scored a breakaway goal with 2 minutes, 16 seconds left in overtime to lead the Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Panthers.

The Penguins improved to 5-7 in overtime this season. They’ve recorded points in the standings in each of their last five games (3-0-2) to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff hunt.

Guentzel skated under a long, lob pass from Sidney Crosby to score his second goal of the game in overtime. Crosby had a goal and two assists.

The Panthers came into the game with only a sliver of a mathematical chance to make the playoffs, having lost four in a row.

All of those losses were by a one-goal margin, however, and three came past regulation. There’s a reason to be wary of the Panthers, and it’s the fact that their top two lines are centered by Aleksander Barkov and Upper St. Clair native Vince Trocheck.

“They’re very good. I think they fly under the radar a little bit as far as how good they are, in my opinion,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Both Barkov and Trocheck are dynamic players.”

Trocheck had a hand in the goal that gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game.

With Evgeni Malkin in the penalty box for a tripping call at the 37-second mark, Henrik Borgstrom made a pass from the left half-wall intended for Trocheck at the front of the net that hit the stick of defenseman Erik Gudbranson and hopped over goalie Matt Murray.

Trocheck also figured in on the Florida goal that tied the score 2-2 late in the second period, this time in a much more tangible way.

Coming into the offensive zone two-on-two with Mike Hoffman, Trocheck buried a one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle less than three minutes before intermission.

The Penguins thought they tied the score 1-1 late in the first period, but an apparent Patric Hornqvist goal was waved off for a high-stick. After Hornqvist stabbed in an airborne puck in front of goalie Roberto Luongo, officials huddled and ruled no goal. The call stood after video review.

Hornqvist went to the locker room for repairs after blocking a shot with his arm in the first period, but he returned to the ice by the start of the second.

Waved-off goal aside, the Penguins spent most of early part of the game in the offensive zone but had nothing to show for it.

They were guilty of over-passing at times, but mostly, their shots went wide of the cage or were blocked.

The Penguins solved that problem in the first half of the second period, thanks in large part to Crosby.

On the first shift of the period, Mike Matheson fumbled a bouncing puck away to a forechecking Crosby. Guentzel picked up a deflected centering pass in the slot and beat Luongo glove side to make it 1-1.

The assist was the 1,200th point of Crosby’s career.

At the period’s midpoint, Crosby drove to the net and cashed in the rebound of a Phil Kessel shot from the right side on the power play to give the Penguins a 2-1 edge.

Kessel, who has gone 16 games without a goal, said Monday he felt like he was never going to score again.

Nothing that happened Tuesday was likely to change his mind. In addition to the shot that led to the Crosby rebound goal, Kessel had at least two point-blank chances turned away by Luongo.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .