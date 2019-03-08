Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jameson Taillon, Josh Bell among 31 pre-arbitration Pirates to sign 2019 contracts | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Jameson Taillon, Josh Bell among 31 pre-arbitration Pirates to sign 2019 contracts

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Friday, March 8, 2019 9:31 a.m
853471_web1_GTR-Bucs02dk-090618
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the third inning against the Reds Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, at PNC Park.

60 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms with 31 players on pre-arbitration contracts for the 2019 season.

The list includes starting pitchers Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove and first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Adam Frazier, shortstop Erik Gonzalez, third baseman Colin Moran.

Others who signed: pitchers Dario Agrazal, Jake Barrett, Steven Brault, JT Brubaker, Nick Burdi, Kyle Crick, Luis Escobar, Clay Holmes, Mitch Keller, Nick Kingham, Chad Kuhl, Jesus Liranzo, Dovydas Neverauskas, Richard Rodriguez, Edgar Santana and Aaron Slegers and catchers Elias Diaz and Jacob Stallings, infielders Kevin Kramer, Kevin Kramer, Pablo Reyes, Jose Osuna and Cole Tucker and outfielder Jason Martin.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.