Jameson Taillon, Josh Bell among 31 pre-arbitration Pirates to sign 2019 contracts
60 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms with 31 players on pre-arbitration contracts for the 2019 season.
The list includes starting pitchers Jameson Taillon, Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove and first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Adam Frazier, shortstop Erik Gonzalez, third baseman Colin Moran.
Others who signed: pitchers Dario Agrazal, Jake Barrett, Steven Brault, JT Brubaker, Nick Burdi, Kyle Crick, Luis Escobar, Clay Holmes, Mitch Keller, Nick Kingham, Chad Kuhl, Jesus Liranzo, Dovydas Neverauskas, Richard Rodriguez, Edgar Santana and Aaron Slegers and catchers Elias Diaz and Jacob Stallings, infielders Kevin Kramer, Kevin Kramer, Pablo Reyes, Jose Osuna and Cole Tucker and outfielder Jason Martin.
Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .