Jared McCann leads Penguins past Blue Jackets, into 3rd place in Metropolitan | TribLIVE.com
Penguins/NHL

Jared McCann leads Penguins past Blue Jackets, into 3rd place in Metropolitan

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 9:39 p.m
804564_web1_804564-ab9ebd2bd7c44cb3ab4a9551b4eb4b2f
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_804564-bf8d1c57d48f475ca04c1fe960f9a116
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Markus Nutivaara, left, of Finland, tries to clear the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins’ Nick Bjugstad defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_804564-0ac60fafb71a4c508cf86d6a3c145e6a
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski, right, checks Pittsburgh Penguins’ Patric Hornqvist, of Sweden, left, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
804564_web1_1127648079
Getty Images
Adam McQuaid #54 of the Columbus Blue Jackets checks Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins into the boards during the first period on February 26, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_1127648078
Getty Images
Jared McCann #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is congratulated by Matt Cullen #7 and Jack Johnson #73 after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_1127648076
Getty Images
Jake Guentzel #59 of the Pittsburgh Penguins is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_1127648074
Getty Images
Matt Murray #30 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save during the first period of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_1127648072
Getty Images
Phil Kessel #81 of the Pittsburgh Penguins attempts to move the puck past Matt Duchene #95 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Scott Harrington #4 during the first period on February 26, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_804564-fb9ad7fa7327428289469ca8ae2337ad
AP
Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson, left, and Pittsburgh Penguins’ Chad Ruhwedel, right, chase a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
804564_web1_804564-2913acfae7e2482e87dd09cbef0abfb5
AP
Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Cullen, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets’ Matt Duchene during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.

58 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets, by all accounts, won the NHL trade deadline with a flurry of high-profile acquisitions.

A player the Pittsburgh Penguins picked up in a trade not that long ago made the difference Tuesday night.

Jared McCann, acquired from Florida at the beginning of the month, scored a pair of goals to lead the Penguins to a 5-2 victory at Nationwide Arena.

The Penguins moved a point ahead of Columbus in the race for the third and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division. The teams will meet twice more in the next 11 days.

With the Penguins holding a narrow 3-2 lead late in the third period, McCann batted a puck to himself in neutral ice, skated up the left wing and beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Penguins needed breathing room.

Sidney Crosby added an empty netter with 4.9 seconds to go.

The Penguins continued to be hit hard by injuries.

Bryan Rust left in the first period when his left leg went awkwardly into the boards on a hit by Columbus’ Adam McQuaid. Chad Ruhwedel left when he was hit into the glass by Nick Foligno behind the net in the second period.

Leading 3-0 a few minutes into the second period, the Penguins put themselves in a bad position by committing three consecutive offensive-zone penalties.

The Blue Jackets would have converted on all three had they finished a three-on-none in front of the net at the start of the third period. Instead, they scored on two.

First, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored on a delayed penalty call about five minutes in, getting a step on the Penguins defense and beating goalie Matt Murray high to the glove side.

About two minutes later, on a Columbus power play, an Artemi Panarin shot from the left circle blocked by Justin Schultz came right to Cam Atkinson in the right circle for a shot inside the near post to make it 3-2.

The teams were headed in different directions coming into Tuesday’s game.

The Blue Jackets were active at the trade deadline, adding game-breaking center Matt Duchene, sniping winger Ryan Dzingel, physical defender Adam McQuaid and Penguins-killing backup goalie Keith Kinkaid in the last few days.

The Penguins, meanwhile, added stay-at-home defender Erik Gudbranson at the deadline, largely as a reaction to their top two defensemen, Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin, being injured on the same play during Saturday’s outdoor game in Philadelphia.

None of that mattered much once the puck dropped, as the Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

An old Blue Jackets nemesis, Jake Guentzel, scored first.

Crosby carried the puck along the left-wing boards and hit Guentzel in the slot as he came late into the offensive zone. Guentzel’s shot beat Bobrovsky glove side. It was his 12th goal in 14 career games against Columbus, playoffs included.

The Penguins ran their lead to 2-0 on a McCann goal late in the period.

McCann skated into the high slot, used defenseman David Savard as a screen and beat Bobrovsky with a hard wrister.

In between, the Blue Jackets had a goal waved off.

At the end of a net-front scramble, Matt Murray tumbled to the ice trying to defend a Nick Foligno wraparound. Seth Jones scored from the top of the right circle before the goalie could find his footing.

Video review showed that Murray clipped skates with Boone Jenner in the crease, and the goal was disallowed.

The Penguins made their lead 3-0 on a deflected long-range shot by Evgeni Malkin early in the second period. Phil Kessel started the play by forcing Scott Harrington into a turnover on the forecheck.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
