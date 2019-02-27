Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jason Martin homers in Pirates spring training loss to Blue Jays | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Jason Martin homers in Pirates spring training loss to Blue Jays

Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:20 p.m
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Jason Martin steals second base as Minnesota Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza tries to cover in the fourth inning of their spring training baseball game in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jason Martin hit his second home run of spring training in the bottom of the first inning, but the Pittsburgh Pirates dropped a 2-1 decision against the visiting Blue Jays (1-3) on Wednesday afternoon in Bradenton, Fla.

Right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall and first baseman Josh Bell each went 1 for 2.

Pitcher Kyle Crick made his Grapefruit League debut and struck out three batters and allowed a run over one inning of work to take the loss. Francisco Liriano retired all three batters he faced in the fourth inning.

Minor League center fielder Lolo Sanchez was 2 for 2.

The Pirates (3-2) are scheduled to play the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in Tampa. Steven Brault is expected to start opposite the Yankees’ J.A. Happ.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review assistant sports editor. You can contact Bill at 412-320-7934, bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

