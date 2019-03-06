Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jermaine Haley’s career game powers West Virginia past Iowa State | TribLIVE.com
WVU

Jermaine Haley’s career game powers West Virginia past Iowa State

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:46 p.m
844569_web1_844569-48d06e3e1147480c9467d2650bff47c0
AP
West Virginia guard Jermaine Haley drives past Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va.

31 minutes ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jermaine Haley scored a career-high 28 points as West Virginia pulled off an upset of Iowa State, 90-75, on Wednesday night.

Derek Culver picked up his eighth double-double this season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lamont West added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan McCabe finished with 18 points.

Haley and McCabe powered West Virginia (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) in the first half with eight three-pointers.

After trading punches early, the Mountaineers went on a quick 12-0 run midway through the first half behind clutch shots from Haley and Emmit Matthews.

The Mountaineers made just three of 18 shots in a nearly 10-minute stretch, ending at the six-minute mark of the second half, but the Cyclones (20-10, 9-8) could only pull within 10 points.

Lindell Wigginton led Iowa State with 17 points. Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points, Talen Horton-Tucker had 11 points and Nick Weiler-Babb 10.

WVU dominated the boards, outrebounding Iowa State 44-34.

The loss will hamper the Cyclones’ NCAA seeding stock. West Virginia held a NET ranking of 114 going into Wednesday, giving Iowa State a Quadrant 2 loss, their fourth of the season.

The Mountaineers closed out their regular season home schedule with two wins. The Mountaineers face Oklahoma State in Stillwater to determine which team avoids the last-place seed in the Big 12 tournament.

Categories: Sports | WVU
