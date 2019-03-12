Jesse James cashes in with $25 million contract from Detroit Lions

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Detroit Lions made an offer that tight end Jesse James couldn’t refuse.

One day after it was revealed that James, a Glassport native and former Penn State player, will leave the Steelers to sign with the Lions, NFL Network reported Tuesday that his contract is worth $25 million over 4 years.

The deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money. Not a bad chunk of change for a former fifth-round draft pick, whose four-year base earnings with the Steelers totaled less than $3.5 million.

The contract cannot be finalized until the start of the new NFL calendar at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

James, 24, caught 30 passes for a career-high 423 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. In four seasons, he never missed a game due to injury.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .