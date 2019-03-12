Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jesse James cashes in with $25 million contract from Detroit Lions
Steelers/NFL

Jesse James cashes in with $25 million contract from Detroit Lions

Joe Rutter
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
AP
Steelers tight end Jesse James gets tackled by the Raiders’ Karl Joseph (left) and Tahir Whitehead of the Oakland Raiders during the first half Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif.

About an hour ago

The Detroit Lions made an offer that tight end Jesse James couldn’t refuse.

One day after it was revealed that James, a Glassport native and former Penn State player, will leave the Steelers to sign with the Lions, NFL Network reported Tuesday that his contract is worth $25 million over 4 years.

The deal includes $11 million in guaranteed money. Not a bad chunk of change for a former fifth-round draft pick, whose four-year base earnings with the Steelers totaled less than $3.5 million.

The contract cannot be finalized until the start of the new NFL calendar at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

James, 24, caught 30 passes for a career-high 423 yards and two touchdowns in 2019. In four seasons, he never missed a game due to injury.

Joe Rutter

