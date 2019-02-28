Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
John Tavares gets showered with boos and profanities in return to Long Island | TribLIVE.com
NHL

John Tavares gets showered with boos and profanities in return to Long Island

Bret Gibson
Bret Gibson | Thursday, February 28, 2019
819080_web1_AP19060037814688
AP
New York Islanders fans express their sentiments toward Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares, who left for Toronto in the offseason after saying he would stay with the Islanders, during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the teams Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y.
819080_web1_AP19060035543383
AP
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) waits during a chorus of boos and other chants during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, his former team, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y.
819080_web1_AP19059863661323
AP
A New York Islanders fan lets everyone know his opinion of former Islanders captain John Tavares, now with the Toronto Maple Leafs, before an NHL hockey game between the teams Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Uniondale, N.Y.
819080_web1_1132877443
Getty Images
The Toronto Maple Leafs watch a video tribute to John Tavares (91) during the game against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 28, 2019 in Uniondale City.

About an hour ago

John Tavares’ return to Nassau Coliseum did not go as expected. Or maybe it did?

The former captain for the New York Islanders made his first appearance to Long Island as a Toronto Maple Leaf and was showered with boos, expletives and projectiles.

Tavares, who left the Islanders to join the Maple Leafs during the summer free agency period, dodged plastic snakes, a jersey and several profanities from the home fans at the old barn in Uniondale, N.Y.

“I don’t really expect it to be a very welcoming return,” Tavares told reporters Thursday before the Maple Leafs faced the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. “Just going to go out there and play the best that I can. Just worry about what I can control. The game is played between the boards, so I’m just going to go out there and put my skates on just like I have my whole life.”

Categories: Sports | NHL
