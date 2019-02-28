John Tavares gets showered with boos and profanities in return to Long Island

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

John Tavares’ return to Nassau Coliseum did not go as expected. Or maybe it did?

The former captain for the New York Islanders made his first appearance to Long Island as a Toronto Maple Leaf and was showered with boos, expletives and projectiles.

Leafs hit the ice at the Coliseum. See if you can tell when John Tavares gets out there. pic.twitter.com/KypBZnzi0s — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 28, 2019

Tavares, who left the Islanders to join the Maple Leafs during the summer free agency period, dodged plastic snakes, a jersey and several profanities from the home fans at the old barn in Uniondale, N.Y.

Jersey thrown at John Tavares while he was heading down the tunnel after warm up pic.twitter.com/JvMsT1XuZI — Flintor (@TheFlintor) February 28, 2019

“I don’t really expect it to be a very welcoming return,” Tavares told reporters Thursday before the Maple Leafs faced the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. “Just going to go out there and play the best that I can. Just worry about what I can control. The game is played between the boards, so I’m just going to go out there and put my skates on just like I have my whole life.”

Islanders fans show their appreciation for the former captain, John Tavares, with a heartfelt traditional Long Island salute pic.twitter.com/aeOlibBdwa — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 1, 2019