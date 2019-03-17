Johnny Manziel signs contract with AAF, will play with Memphis Express

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

After flaming out in the NFL, then a brief appearance in the CFL, Johnny Manziel is now back in the states with the AAF.

Manziel signed a player contract with the Alliance of American Football, the league announced on Saturday. The Memphis Express claimed him off waivers, after the San Antonio Commanders, who had rights to him, declined to sign him.

Manziel played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, after the team drafted him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. For the Brown, he started eight games and passed for 1,675 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Last year in the CFL, he spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes, struggling in eight games with the Alouettes.

But the AAF hopes that he will provide a spark for the Express, who have gone through three quarterbacks already this season, according to ESPN.

The league welcomed Manziel in a tweet, which he retweeted.

“We are pleased to welcome Johnny Manziel to Alliance of American Football, which we’ve always described as a league of opportunity for talented players to launch or revitalize their pro football careers,” league co-founder Bill Polian said in a statement Saturday night.

“We completed extensive background work to determine whether it would be appropriate for Johnny to play this season, and after consulting with many people familiar with his situation, we concluded that it would be good for him to resume his pro football career here at The Alliance.”

The Express also welcomed him on Twitter, “Welcome to the 901 @JManziel2.”

Memphis is led by head coach Mike Singletary, the Hall of Fame, Chicago Bears’ defenseman. Manziel is expected to report to the team on Sunday.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.