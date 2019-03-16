Josh Harrison leads Tigers past Pirates

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

After parting ways with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Josh Harrison did damage against them for the Detroit Tigers.

Batting leadoff, Harrison scored two runs and drove in another to lead the Tigers to a 6-3 victory over the Pirates Saturday afternoon in a Grapefruit League game in Lakeland, Fla.

The Tigers scored three runs off Chris Archer, who allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings, and two more off reliever Michael Feliz. It marked the first runs allowed this spring by Archer.

Harrison scored on a Christin Stewart single to center in the first inning, had an RBI ground-rule double and scored on Miguel Cabrera’s sacrifice fly against Archer in the second.

The Pirates scored three runs off Matt Moore in the fifth, as Bryan Reynolds hit a two-RBI single to right-center and Will Craig scored on a fielder’s choice by Pablo Reyes to make it 4-3.

Stewart added a two-run homer to right off Feliz in the fifth for a 6-3 lead.

Jameson Taillon is expected to start against right-hander Marcus Walden when the Pirates play the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday in Bradenton. Francisco Liriano, Nick Burdi and Brandon Maurer also are scheduled to pitch. The game will be televised on AT&T Sportsnet and 93.7 The Fan.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .