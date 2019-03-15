Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jung Ho Kang leads power surge for Pirates in spring game | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Jung Ho Kang leads power surge for Pirates in spring game

Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review | Friday, March 15, 2019 9:33 p.m
Jung Ho Kang leads the Pirates with five homers this spring.

Jung Ho Kang hit his fifth homer of the spring as the Pittsburgh Pirates tied the Tampa Bay Rays, 6-6, in a spring training game Friday in Bradenton, Fla.

Starling Marte homered for the second straight game, and Josh Bell and Francisco Cervelli each hit their second homers of the spring. The Pirates have homered nine times in the past two games.

New shortstop Erik Gonzalez went 3 for 3 with a stolen base, and Adam Frazier had two hits and an RBI, raising his spring batting average to .368.

The Pirates built a 6-2 lead after six innings before the Rays rallied.

Kyle Crick allowed three runs in the seventh inning, and Richard Rodriguez gave up the tying run in the eighth.

Joe Musgrove started and struck out five in four innings. He allowed two runs and four hits. Closer Felipe Vazquez struck out three of the four batters he faced in the fifth inning.

The Pirates face the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Chris Archer will start for the Pirates, and Steven Brault, Michael Feliz, Jake Barrett and Clay Holmes are also scheduled to pitch.

