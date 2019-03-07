Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Kennesaw State's Amani Johnson tabbed ASUN's top freshman
Kennesaw State’s Amani Johnson tabbed ASUN’s top freshman

Bill Beckner
Bill Beckner | Thursday, March 7, 2019 8:37 p.m
Amani Johnson, the former WPIAL scoring champion from East Allegheny, was unanimously voted the top freshman basketball player in her college team’s conference.

The 5-foot-6 guard at Kennesaw State was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year.

Johnson, who scored 2,345 points in high school, was named ASUN Freshman of the Week six times this season, a conference record. She averaged a freshman-best 9.6 points and added 4.4 assists per game. She also logged 37.58 minutes, which led the conference.

Johnson was second in the ASUN in steals with 68.

Kennesaw (8-21), which is coached by former Pitt coach Agnus Berenato, has produced three consecutive freshmen of the year in the conference. The others were Carlotta Gianolla (2016-17) and Kamiyah Street (2017-18).

Kennesaw opens the conference tournament 7 p.m. Friday against Stetson in Deland, Fla.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

