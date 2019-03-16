Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Gorman: Steelers need Ben Roethlisberger to be better leader | TribLIVE.com
Steelers/NFL

Kevin Gorman: Steelers need Ben Roethlisberger to be better leader

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Saturday, March 16, 2019 6:34 p.m
893356_web1_AP_18281758450907
AP
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

50 minutes ago

For a guy their general manager called the “unquestioned leader” of the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s interesting to hear former teammates and former NFL players question Ben Roethlisberger’s leadership.

Whether it’s Josh Harris claiming Roethlisberger purposely fumbled or Isaac Redman saying Roethlisberger didn’t do enough to build relationships in the locker room, the criticism easily can be dismissed as just that: criticism from Josh Harris and Ike Redman.

Even Antonio Brown ripping Roethlisberger for having an owner’s mentality can be viewed as an attempt to pull a bait-and-switch by projecting Roethlisberger as the villain and himself as the victim.

But those who believe the Steelers’ problems left with Brown’s trade to Oakland and Bell signing with the New York Jets aren’t taking into consideration the collateral damage left on a locker room former Steelers tight end Jesse James described as “out of control.”

When it comes to taking ownership and leadership of that locker room, there’s no question Roethlisberger needs to be better. That’s not to blame Big Ben for all of the Steelers’ troubles but rather to suggest he becomes a bigger part of the solution this season.

It’s going to take more than a “follow me.”

If winning the Super Bowl is still the standard, the Steelers have fallen short for more than a decade. Their hopes of claiming a seventh Lombardi Trophy start squarely with the 37-year-old franchise quarterback who is their only active player with a championship ring.

That’s not to put all of this on Big Ben. A Steelers veteran told me center Maurkice Pouncey is the player whose words command the most respect in the locker room, but that he doesn’t speak up often enough. Defensive end Cam Heyward is a stand-up spokesman, win or lose, but he needs to hold the defense more accountable.

Their offseason moves are signs the Steelers prioritized the protection of Roethlisberger. They offered a $3 million tender to backup guard-center B.J. Finney, a restricted free agent; extended Pouncey through 2021; and prevented left guard Ramon Foster from exploring free agency with a two-year contract.

General manager Kevin Colbert made it clear last month the club would cast its lot with Roethlisberger, calling him the “unquestioned leader of this group.” They are expected to soon sign the 15-year veteran to a contract extension that will allow him to finish his career here.

The Steelers aren’t buying the narrative that Roethlisberger is a lousy leader, but they shouldn’t turn a blind eye or deaf ear to it, either.

Roethlisberger apparently is paying attention.

After being ripped by Brown for not working out together in the offseason, Roethlisberger reportedly texted Donte Moncrief immediately after the wide receiver signed a free-agent deal with the Steelers, offering to throw him passes in an attempt to create chemistry.

That’s a positive start.

Next, Roethlisberger needs to show the same support for the Steelers as they have for done for him by answering some important questions:

Will he support their draft picks after second-guessing the drafting of quarterback Mason Rudolph? Will he show up for and stay through voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp — even if he doesn’t participate in the practices — instead of scheduling a vacation?

Whether he believes he has earned it, will Roethlisberger realize he needs to stop the public criticism of teammates on his weekly radio show? If the Steelers are to subscribe to pointing the thumb instead of the finger, will that start with their quarterback?

Can Roethlisberger lead the Steelers to another Super Bowl victory?

Those are the leading questions for their unquestioned leader, and the Steelers are banking big on Big Ben to be their answer.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.