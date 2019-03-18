Kevin Kramer, Ke’Bryan Hayes among latest round of cuts for Pirates

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their third round of spring training cuts on Monday, reducing their roster to 40 players.

Second baseman Kevin Kramer was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was one of eight players reassigned to minor-league camp.

Hayes, ranked the club’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, batted .346 (9 of 26) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs in 17 games.

Also reassigned were first baseman Will Craig, infielder Nick Franklin, right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb, catchers Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst, outfielder Bryan Reynolds and left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell.

The Pirates now have 20 pitchers, four catchers, eight infielders and eight outfielders in their major-league camp, including nine non-roster invitees.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .