Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Kevin Kramer, Ke’Bryan Hayes among latest round of cuts for Pirates | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Kevin Kramer, Ke’Bryan Hayes among latest round of cuts for Pirates

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Monday, March 18, 2019 9:41 a.m
897847_web1_PTR-BucsFarm01-050116
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates prospect Ke’Bryan Hayes works out at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
897847_web1_806147-d9107a1b88554fe3bb0afaef5dfb6818
AP
Pittsburgh Pirates Kevin Kramer (44) is greeted by Steven Baron after scoring on an RBI off the bat of Jason martin in the fourth inning of their spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Fort Myers, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

About an hour ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates made their third round of spring training cuts on Monday, reducing their roster to 40 players.

Second baseman Kevin Kramer was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis, and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes was one of eight players reassigned to minor-league camp.

Hayes, ranked the club’s No. 2 prospect by MLB Pipeline, batted .346 (9 of 26) with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBIs in 17 games.

Also reassigned were first baseman Will Craig, infielder Nick Franklin, right-handed pitcher Geoff Hartlieb, catchers Christian Kelley and Arden Pabst, outfielder Bryan Reynolds and left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell.

The Pirates now have 20 pitchers, four catchers, eight infielders and eight outfielders in their major-league camp, including nine non-roster invitees.

Love baseball? Stay up-to-date with the latest Pittsburgh Pirates news.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin by email at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Pirates
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.