La Roche junior Jenna Cole named AMCC player of year
21 minutes ago
La Roche forward Jenna Cole had an exceptional junior season on the basketball court. The Redhawks could depend on her scoring and post play every game, without fail.
Coaches in the conference had no qualms about voting for the former Norwin star as the conference’s best player. As a result, Cole on Tuesday was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year.
She led the conference in scoring, at 20.1 points, and also was among the top-10 leaders in field goals (131), free-throw percentage (81.0), rebounds (141), and field-goal percentage (33.8).
Cole, who has over 1,000 career points, reached double figure in scoring in every game for the Redhawks (16-9), who reached the AMCC semifinals.
She also made the All-AMCC first team.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .