Latrobe raising funds for Scott Munchinski, local coach with leukemia

Latrobe is rallying around one of its own.

Friends of Scott Munchinski have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs and other expenses as he battles Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

In the fight with you @ScottMunch73 You got this.

Munchinski Family https://t.co/HWO5lIsJso — Jason Thomas (@ramblerjay) March 19, 2019

Munchinski, whose wife, Dana, is an assistant coach and daughter, Makayla, a senior catcher, on the Latrobe softball team, will be in the hospital for a month as he undergoes treatment.

Today I signed to California University of Pennsylvania to further my education and continue to play the game I love with all my heart. The people in this picture have made endless sacrifices to ensure I could follow my dreams. Thank you will never be enough. All Glory to God. pic.twitter.com/RypKj7AqS7 — Makayla Munchinski (@makmunchinski) November 19, 2018

An active youth coach, Scott Munchinski also is known in local travel softball circles as a coach with the Pittsburgh Spirit. He is a Latrobe graduate and played football at Cal U, where Makayla will play softball next year.

He and Dana have four children, including Madalyn (11), Marissa (9) and Mason (7).

The page, which has a goal of $10,000, was started by April LeViere.

