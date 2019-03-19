Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Latrobe raising funds for Scott Munchinski, local coach with leukemia
Other Local

Latrobe raising funds for Scott Munchinski, local coach with leukemia

Bill Beckner
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:31 p.m

Latrobe is rallying around one of its own.

Friends of Scott Munchinski have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical costs and other expenses as he battles Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Munchinski, whose wife, Dana, is an assistant coach and daughter, Makayla, a senior catcher, on the Latrobe softball team, will be in the hospital for a month as he undergoes treatment.

An active youth coach, Scott Munchinski also is known in local travel softball circles as a coach with the Pittsburgh Spirit. He is a Latrobe graduate and played football at Cal U, where Makayla will play softball next year.

He and Dana have four children, including Madalyn (11), Marissa (9) and Mason (7).

The page, which has a goal of $10,000, was started by April LeViere.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Other Local
