Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Latrobe well represented at NCAA wrestling championships | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Latrobe well represented at NCAA wrestling championships

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:27 p.m

About an hour ago

When the NCAA wrestling championships come to PPG Paints Arena beginning Thursday, Latrobe will be prominently represented.

Three former Wildcats stars will compete in the event. Each of them — Virginia Tech’s Zack Zavatsky and Luke Pletcher and Ethan Smith of Ohio State — has a chance to make the podium and become an All-American.

Latrobe isn’t the biggest wrestling powerhouse in the state or even in the WPIAL. But there aren’t too many high schools that can claim three possible All-Americans.

“I think everybody that’s been involved in the program really has had a passion for the sport,” former longtime Latrobe coach Marc Billet said. “And that being said, I think the hard work and efforts that each individual does outside of what they did at school is a tribute to them, too. These guys in particular have really, really worked hard. Over the years we’ve been fortunate enough as coaches to have individuals that that’s been their MO.”

Billet, who spent 40 years with Latrobe wrestling (21 as head coach) before retiring in 2012, recalled a sign that hangs in the program’s wrestling room.

It reads: “Make no mistake, this is a workplace.”

Beginning Thursday, the workplace for Zavatsky, Pletcher and Smith will be the floor at PPG Paints Arena. And while each will be wearing his college colors on his singlet, all will be supported by Latrobe.

“Absolutely, there’s a sense of pride in the whole community because they represent the school and the community and their families,” Billet said.

Pletcher won three PIAA titles while at Latrobe from 2012-16, and Zavatsky won his state title to cap off a 42-0 senior season for the Wildcats in 2014. Smith is a two-time state champion in Maryland, but he was part of the Wildcats program from middle school until the beginning of his junior year when a job transfer for his father uprooted the family to the Baltimore area.

The Smiths are back in Latrobe, though, so that’s what he considers his hometown.

“I would say the biggest thing I could point to (for Latrobe’s success) was probably the brotherhood sense and the atmosphere,” Smith said.

Just a freshman, Smith is ranked No. 13 in the country at 174 pounds by intermatwrestle.com. Pletcher, a junior, is No. 7 among 133-pounders and Zavatsky entered his final collegiate event as the ACC champion and ranked No. 3 nationally at 184 pounds.

Zavatsky is a three-time ACC champion and last season was an All-American. Pletcher also is a returning All-American.

The three of them remain in touch regularly (Pletcher helped recruit Smith to Ohio State), often meeting up over semester breaks to get some work in on an available mat in the area.

“I’m really close with Ethan and Luke,” Zavatsky said. “Ever since high school, we have had a really close bond together to try to push each other to see who can out-do each other. And I think we have all had this vision of competing at the highest level.

“We knew that where we grew up, in Southwestern PA, it is a great area for wrestling and we just tried to see how far we could go with it. It’s awesome how just seeing how well they are doing.”

Virginia Tech coach Tony Robie is a native of Erie who is no stranger to WPIAL wrestling, particularly when it comes to recruiting. Robie tried his best four years ago to get Pletcher to become a Hokie, too.

“Just like Zack, great kid,” Robie said. “I just think it might not be really specific to Latrobe but western Pennsylvania in general has really, obviously, great wrestling, especially in the WPIAL. There’s been a number of kids from Latrobe, Derry and other areas in Westmoreland County, and then Allegheny County, too, that you’ll see wrestling in NCAAs this year. With the meet in Pittsburgh, I think that’s a pretty cool deal.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


865883_web1_Smith_Ethan_vsWisconsin6
Ohio State athletics
Former Latrobe wrestler Ethan Smith is declared the winner for Ohio State in a match against Wisconsin’s Ryan Christensen on Dec. 9, 2018.
865883_web1_Pletcher_Luke_vsWisconsin8
Ohio State athletics
Latrobe alum Luke Pletcher wrestles for Ohio State against Wisconsin’s Jens Lantz on Dec. 9, 2018.
865883_web1_Zavatsky_Z_19WR_pr_EB_6782E
Virginia Tech athletics
Latrobe High School alum Zack Zavatsky wrestles for Virginia Tech in a match against Princeton on Dec. 7, 2018.
Categories: Sports | Other Local | US-World
Tags:
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.