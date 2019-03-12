LB Anthony Chickillo returns to Steelers on 2-year, $8 million deal

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pittsburgh Steelers retained their top backup outside linebacker Tuesday when they re-signed Anthony Chickillo to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Chickillo, 26, was set to become a free agent Wednesday at 4 p.m. Instead, he returns to the organization that selected him in sixth-round of the 2015 draft.

Chickillo will continue to back up starters T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. He played 28 percent of the defensive snaps but was on the field for 71 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

Chickillo has appeared in 54 games in four seasons with the Steelers, but he has started only two games in the past two seasons. In 2018, he had 1.5 sacks and 24 tackles in 16 games. He has seven career sacks.

Chickillo earned $1.907 million as a restricted free agent last year.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .