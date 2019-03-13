League year starts, Bud Dupree’s $9.2 million contract becomes guaranteed
When the clock struck 4 p.m. Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree became $9.2 million richer.
Dupree’s fifth-year contract option became guaranteed with the start of the new NFL league season.
“Go time,” Dupree wrote on his verified Twitter account.
The Steelers picked up the option in April. They could have rescinded it at any point until Wednesday afternoon — barring injury.
In his four seasons with the Steelers, Dupree has averaged five sacks. He had 5.5 sacks in 2018 when he started 15 of 16 games and had a career-high 42 tackles. Dupree also recorded his first career interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Tampa Bay.
In February, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert indicated he was comfortable with the organization paying Dupree the fifth-year option. Dupree had an approximate $1.7 million base salary in 2018.
Unless the two sides agree to an extension, Dupree will become a free agent in 2020.
