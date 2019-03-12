Local trio among at-large wrestlers to receive bids for NCAAs

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Three district wrestlers were among the 45 to receive at-large bids Tuesday for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which are March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena.

Hempfield graduate Sam Krivus (Virginia), Mt. Lebanon’s Kellan Stout (Pitt) and South Park’s Greg Bulsak (Clarion) were selected.

This is the third year Krivus, a 2015 Hempfield graduate, has qualified for the tournament, despite going 0-2 in the ACC Tournament at 141 pounds. The previous seasons, Krivus qualified at 149.

The redshirt junior is 16-8 this season and 59-37 in his career.

Stout, a 2015 PIAA champion, is making his first trip to the tournament. He was one of five wrestlers at 197 pounds to earn bids.

Stout transferred to Pitt from Penn State. The redshirt junior went 0-2 at the ACC Tournament. He is 12-8 this season.

Bulsak, a redshirt sophomore, went 17-6 this season and was ranked 16th in the most recent NCAA coaches’ panel at 197.

Edinboro redshirt freshman Jacob Oliver will make his first appearance at nationals. The Huntingdon native was the top seed and reached the finals of the EWLs before losing to Dean Sherry of Rider at 174 pounds. Oliver is 28-5.

West Virginia freshman Nick Kiussis (18-8) was added at 165 pounds, and former Mountaineer Zeke Moisey (13-1, 97-47), who transferred to Nebraska this season, earned his fourth trip to nationals.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .