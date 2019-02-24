Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Lonnie Chisenhall, Erik Gonzalez in starting lineup for Pirates’ spring home opener | TribLIVE.com
Pirates/MLB

Lonnie Chisenhall, Erik Gonzalez in starting lineup for Pirates’ spring home opener

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, February 24, 2019 10:12 a.m
795311_web1_GTR-Bucs03-080218

35 minutes ago

BRADENTON, Fla. – New acquisitions Lonnie Chisenhall and Erik Gonzalez will be in the starting lineup when the Pirates play the Miami Marlins in their home opener Sunday at LECOM Park.

Chisenhall will bat leadoff and play right field. He was signed as a free agent and slated to start there while Gregory Polanco recovers from offseason shoulder surgery.

Gonzalez, the centerpiece of a five-player trade with the Cleveland Indians, will hit in the No. 2 hole and play shortstop. Gonzalez is competing with rookie Kevin Newman for the starting job.

Jung Ho Kang also will make his first start of spring training, batting fifth and playing third base, where he is competing with Colin Moran for the starting job.

Right-hander Nick Kingham, one of four pitchers competing for the fifth spot in the rotation, will start for the Pirates (1-0). Francisco Liriano, Dovydas Neverauskas, Nick Burdi, Alex McRae and Dario Agrazal also are expected to pitch for the Pirates.

The Marlins, making their first trip here since 1993, will start a lineup that features former Pirates All-Star Pedro Alvarez at first base and batting cleanup. Right-hander Trevor Richards will start for the Marlins.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Categories: Sports | Pirates
