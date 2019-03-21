Many Penguins issues to discuss heading into matchup vs. Predators

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Our Penguins beat writer, Jonathan Bombulie, joins me to talk about the Penguins’ game Thursday in Nashville. He is in Tennessee. There’s plenty to discuss.

• What is the biggest problem surrounding the Penguins’ three-game losing streak?

• We need to figure out why the goal-scoring has gone dry.

• Evgeni Malkin’s health is a concern. We examine into how long he will be out, and how the Penguins should morph their lines to best hide his absence.

• Matt Murray’s glove is a hot button again.

• Playoff positioning is a mess.

Oh, and Nashville hot chicken talk, too.

