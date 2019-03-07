Marc-Andre Fleury nearly gets into goalie fight

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The “Fleury! Fleury! Fleury!” chants were going strong in Vegas Wednesday night for former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

No, not because of a good save. And, no, he didn’t finally get that empty-net goal he has been endlessly been searching to score.

He almost got engaged in a goalie fight!

There was a big scrum on the ice in front of Fleury’s crease when the Golden Knights were playing the Flames on Wednesday. It all started when Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk knocked Fleury to the ice.

Golden Knight’s defenseman Colin Miller jumped in. And Fleury stood up for himself a bit, too, after Tkachuk went at him directly.

When all the skaters got engaged with each other, opposing goalie, David Rittich skated out to the Calgary blue line to see if Fleury want to fight.

And Fleury’s response was, well, classic Flower.

As we all know, the awkward goalie stick drop is the international sign that goalie violence is about to occur.

But cooler heads prevailed.

Sadly.

Here was Fleury’s explanation after the game.

I asked Marc-Andre Fleury about the contact thoughout the game, and his staredown (and possible goalie fight) with David Rittich. Fleury says he would’ve fought him. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/QQsplqyLGo — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 7, 2019

If Fleury ever does get into a goalie fight, let’s hope he remember some tips from Brent Johnson.

Fleury had the last laugh in the box score, too. The Golden Knights beat the Flames, 2-1, behind Fleury’s 33 saves.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.