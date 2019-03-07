Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Marc-Andre Fleury nearly gets into goalie fight | TribLIVE.com
NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury nearly gets into goalie fight

Tim Benz
Tim Benz | Thursday, March 7, 2019 9:59 a.m
847273_web1_1134186744
Getty Images
Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury lays his stick on the ice after the Calgary Flames fought in the second period of their game March 6, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights defeated the Flames 2-1.

The “Fleury! Fleury! Fleury!” chants were going strong in Vegas Wednesday night for former Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

No, not because of a good save. And, no, he didn’t finally get that empty-net goal he has been endlessly been searching to score.

He almost got engaged in a goalie fight!

There was a big scrum on the ice in front of Fleury’s crease when the Golden Knights were playing the Flames on Wednesday. It all started when Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk knocked Fleury to the ice.

Golden Knight’s defenseman Colin Miller jumped in. And Fleury stood up for himself a bit, too, after Tkachuk went at him directly.

When all the skaters got engaged with each other, opposing goalie, David Rittich skated out to the Calgary blue line to see if Fleury want to fight.

And Fleury’s response was, well, classic Flower.

As we all know, the awkward goalie stick drop is the international sign that goalie violence is about to occur.

But cooler heads prevailed.

Sadly.

Here was Fleury’s explanation after the game.

If Fleury ever does get into a goalie fight, let’s hope he remember some tips from Brent Johnson.

Fleury had the last laugh in the box score, too. The Golden Knights beat the Flames, 2-1, behind Fleury’s 33 saves.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

