Michigan’s Bush, LSU’s Williams the latest mock picks for Steelers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, some national draft analysts have revamped their mock drafts for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has the Steelers losing out on the top two inside linebackers available in the draft, and he predicts they will take LSU cornerback Greedy Williams with the No. 20 overall pick.

The Steelers are looking for a complement to starting corner Joe Haden and could address it early in the draft if they do not sign a starter in free agency.

Jeremiah has LSU’s Devin White, rated as the top inside linebacker prospect, going to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 11 pick. He has Michigan’s Devin Bush, the consensus second-best inside linebacker, going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18.

ESPN’s Todd McShay released his third mock draft Tuesday. McShay has Bush going to the Steelers with the No. 20 pick. Like Jeremiah, he has White targeted to the Bengals at No. 11. Unlike Jeremiah, McShay doesn’t have Greedy Williams being selected in the first round.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .