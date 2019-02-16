Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Mikaela Shiffrin fights illness, wins 4th straight slalom at worlds | TribLIVE.com
U.S./World Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin fights illness, wins 4th straight slalom at worlds

The Associated Press
Saturday, February 16, 2019
United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin poses after winning the women’s slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin gets to the finish area after winning the women’s slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin celebrants on the podium after winning the women’s slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin, center, winner of the women’s slalom, poses with second placed Sweden’s Anna Swenn Larsson, left, and third placed Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin, right, is congratulated by Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova after completing the women’s slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Shiffrin won the race as Vlhova finished in third place. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)
United States’ Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the women’s slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

8 minutes ago

ARE, Sweden — An unprecedented victory for Mikaela Shiffrin. And easily the most dramatic.

Skiing through illness, the American barely had the energy to celebrate becoming the first ski racer — male or female — to win the same event at four straight world championships.

The 23-year-old Shiffrin won the slalom on Saturday after producing possibly the most resilient performance of her career in the second run, during which she said she “ran out of oxygen” halfway down the course. She overturned a 0.15-second deficit from the first run to win by 0.58 from Anna Swenn Larsson.

“A testament to her grittiness,” Shiffrin’s coach, Jeff Lackie, told The Associated Press, “and what she was able to accomplish in that second run was nothing short of incredible.”

A tearful Shiffrin collapsed to the snow for a while in the finish area. There were two more racers — Swenn Larsson, then Wendy Holdener — still to come down but her time held up.

When Holdener went off the course early in her run, Shiffrin’s victory was guaranteed and she had an emotional exchange with Petra Vlhova, who finished in third place.

“Everyone around me today was helping me so much to make it so that I could breathe when I needed to,” Shiffrin said, her voice noticeably croaky.

“I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, I’m sick and I won.’ I mean I was really pushing and maybe I couldn’t have done better if I was feeling normal.”

It was a second gold of these championships for Shiffrin after winning the super-G. She also took bronze in the giant slalom.

She has won five golds at the words, and seven medals in total — putting her just one off the American record held by Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin had the fastest second run by 0.62 seconds.

“She’s a standout and had a standout run,” said Livio Magoni, Vlhova’s coach. “There’s nothing to say. Technically, it’s worth watching over and over again to learn from.”

Swenn Larsson won Sweden’s first medal of the championships. Vlhova’s bronze added to the gold she won in the giant slalom.

Categories: Sports | US-World
