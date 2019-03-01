Miles Sanders shows off his skills at NFL Combine workout

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

INDIANAPOLIS — If the NFL Combine truly is the “Underwear Olympics,” then Miles Sanders may find himself on the podium with a medal draped around his neck.

While Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill had the fastest time among running backs Friday during combine workouts, Sanders had a formidable showing in virtually every event.

The Woodland Hills graduate and Penn State player ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds – Hill was tops at 4.40 – to finish tied for sixth among running backs in the event. Sanders also tied for sixth with a 36-inch vertical jump, and he was sixth in the broad jump. Sanders also recorded the best time in the 3-cone drill and was third in the 20-yard shuttle.

Pitt’s Qadree Ollison had a decent showing in the 40-yard dash, running it in 4.58 seconds, which tied for 13th among running backs.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter .